ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group Stage In Numbers

Gaurav Thakur

40 Matches

A total of 40 matches were played in the group stage. 12 teams have been eliminated and the remaining eight advanced to the next round.

AP

Unbeaten Quartet

Four teams — India, Australia, West Indies and South Africa — one in each group finished the first round without a loss.

AP

Zero Wins

Two teams — Papua New Guinea and Oman — failed to win a single game and went home without a win.

AP

Most Runs

Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan was the top scorer of league stage with 167 runs.

AP

Most Wickets

Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Afghan left-arm pacer, picked 11 wickets and was the most successful bowler in league stage.

AP

Highest Total

West Indies' 218/5 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet was the highest total of the group stage.

AP

Lowest Total

Uganda's 39 against West Indies in Guyana remains the lowest total of group stage.

AP

Highest Score

Nicholas Pooran's 98 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet is the highest individual score in the tournament so far.

AP

Best Bowling

Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's 5 for 9 against Uganda in Guyana is the best bowling figure of the tournament so far.

AP

Most Sixes

USA's Aaron Jones and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran have both hit 13 sixes, the most in the tournament so far.

AP