ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Group Stage In Numbers

Gaurav Thakur
A total of 40 matches were played in the group stage. 12 teams have been eliminated and the remaining eight advanced to the next round.
Four teams — India, Australia, West Indies and South Africa — one in each group finished the first round without a loss.
Two teams — Papua New Guinea and Oman — failed to win a single game and went home without a win.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan was the top scorer of league stage with 167 runs.
Fazalhaq Farooqi, the Afghan left-arm pacer, picked 11 wickets and was the most successful bowler in league stage.
West Indies' 218/5 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet was the highest total of the group stage.
Uganda's 39 against West Indies in Guyana remains the lowest total of group stage.
Nicholas Pooran's 98 against Afghanistan in Gros Islet is the highest individual score in the tournament so far.
Afghanistan left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi's 5 for 9 against Uganda in Guyana is the best bowling figure of the tournament so far.
USA's Aaron Jones and West Indies' Nicholas Pooran have both hit 13 sixes, the most in the tournament so far.