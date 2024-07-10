Football

ESP 2-1 FRA: Didier Deschamps Concedes Spain 'Superior' After France's Euro 2024 Exit

Defeat also marked the first time France have been eliminated at the semi-final stage of a major tournament since Euro 1996, though Deschamps admitted his side did not deserve to progress

Didier Deschamps watches on as France suffered semi-final elimination at Euro 2024
Didier Deschamps acknowledged Spain were "superior" as France suffered Euro 2024 elimination following their 2-1 semi-final defeat in Munich. (More Football News)

Les Bleus opened the scoring after just eight minutes through Randal Kolo Muani's header, though Lamine Yamal levelled with a long-range stunner, becoming the youngest scorer in major tournament history at the age of just 16 years and 362 days.

Dani Olmo seized on that momentum swing just four minutes later, dancing through the France defence before finishing past Mike Maignan as Jules Kounde was unable to clear on the line.

Spain held on to move into Sunday's final as France opened the scoring and lost for only the second time in a European Championship game, after a 3-2 defeat to the Netherlands in the 2000 group stages.

Defeat also marked the first time France have been eliminated at the semi-final stage of a major tournament since Euro 1996, though Deschamps admitted his side did not deserve to progress.

Spain's Lamine Yamal, center, scores his side's first goal during a semifinal match between Spain and France at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, July 9, 2024. - AP/Matthias Schrader
ESP 2-1 FRA, Euro 2024 Semifinal: Lamine Yamal Creates History To Take Spain To Final

BY Associated Press

"Spain proved tonight that they are a very good team," Deschamps told French outlet TF1 shortly after the full-time whistle on Tuesday. 

"We were lucky enough to open the scoring, but they caused us difficulties because they were superior in their control. Tonight, they showed all their qualities.

"We were a little slow, perhaps a little less fresh. We didn't move [the ball] forward often enough and were slow in our passing."

France, in truth, had failed to live up to their tag as pre-tournament favourites, alongside England – who meet the Netherlands on Wednesday for a place in the final.

Les Bleus only scored their first non-penalty goal at Euro 2024 (excluding own goals) through Kolo Muani's opener, with their 87th shot from such situations.

Yet no team in Germany would have been able to cope with Roja winger Yamal for large parts, with the teenager scoring from 25 yards out to level after beating Adrien Rabiot with ease.

Yamal also became the youngest-ever player to feature in a semi-final at a major tournament, surpassing Brazil's Pele (aged 17 years and 244 days at the 1958 World Cup, against France).

Unsurprisingly, the Barcelona attacker was named as UEFA's Player of the Match for his dominant showing on the right flank.

"I am extremely happy to share this moment with the team, I am savouring the victory," Yamal said, as quoted by UEFA's official media channels.

Yamal will turn 17 on Saturday, the day before the final in Berlin.

Asked what he would like for his birthday, Yamal responded: "To win, win, win. It will be a joy to celebrate my birthday in Germany with the team."

