Football

Barcelona 3-1 Elche, La Liga: Barca Bounce Back From Clasico Defeat

Lamine Yamal scored early as Barcelona rebounded from its clasico defeat by beating Elche 3-1 at home to regain second place in the Spanish league on Sunday. Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford also scored for Barcelona, a week after it lost 2-1 at Real Madrid in the first clasico of the season. Barcelona is five points behind league leader Madrid, which routed Valencia 4-0 at home on Saturday. Barcelona entered the match in third place, one point behind Villarreal, which defeated Rayo Vallecano 4-0 on Saturday. Barcelona next faces Club Brugge on Wednesday in the league phase of the Champions League.

La Liga: FC Barcelona vs Elche CF Lamine Yamal
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, left, is challenged by Elche's Pedro Bigas during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga: Elche CF vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, attempts a shot at goal in front of Elche's Marc Aguado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: FC Barcelona vs Elche CF
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal, center, passes the ball between Elche's John Donald, left, and Elche's Hector Fort during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga Soccer Match: Elche CF vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: FC Barcelona vs Elche CF
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, center, attempts a shot at goal and misses during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain Soccer La Liga: Elche CF vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Ferran Torres shows a message in Spanish reading "29 October 2024, Valencia, always in our memory," as he celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Elche CF
Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, center, runs with the ball past Elche's Martim Neto during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
La Liga 2025-26: Elche CF vs FC Barcelona
Elche's Rafa Mir, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: FC Barcelona vs Elche CF
Barcelona's Jules Kounde, center, heads the ball past Elche's Marc Aguado during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. () | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort
Spain La Liga Soccer Match: Elche CF vs FC Barcelona
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford, right, runs with the ball past Elche's Martim Neto during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo; AP/Joan Monfort
FC Barcelona vs Elche CF
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain. | AP Photo/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain.

