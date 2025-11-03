Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Elche CF in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona 3-1 Elche, La Liga: Barca Bounce Back From Clasico Defeat
Lamine Yamal scored early as Barcelona rebounded from its clasico defeat by beating Elche 3-1 at home to regain second place in the Spanish league on Sunday. Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford also scored for Barcelona, a week after it lost 2-1 at Real Madrid in the first clasico of the season. Barcelona is five points behind league leader Madrid, which routed Valencia 4-0 at home on Saturday. Barcelona entered the match in third place, one point behind Villarreal, which defeated Rayo Vallecano 4-0 on Saturday. Barcelona next faces Club Brugge on Wednesday in the league phase of the Champions League.
