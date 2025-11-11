FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Lamine Yamal Withdraws From Spain Squad

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has expressed its "surprise and discomfort" after Lamine Yamal was forced to withdraw from the Spain squad.
Yamal has been dealing with niggling injuries all season, with Barcelona's teenage superstar currently coping with an issue in his groin and pubic area.
However, Yamal has featured six times, starting in all of those matches, for the Blaugrana since the end of the last international break, having also missed Spain's wins over Georgia and Bulgaria in October.
The 18-year-old has scored four goals in that run, but Spain coach Luis de la Fuente will not have one of his star players available when his team take on Georgia and Turkiye over the coming week.
And an RFEF statement confirmed that Yamal had undergone a medical procedure on his injury without the knowledge of Spain's medical staff.
"The Medical Services of the RFEF wish to express their surprise and discomfort after learning at 13:47 on Monday, November 10, the day of the start of the official training camp with the national team, that Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure for the treatment of his pubic discomfort that same morning," the statement read.
"This procedure was carried out without prior communication to the medical staff of the National Team, with knowledge of the details only through a report received at 22:40 last night, which indicated the medical recommendation of rest for seven-to-10 days.
"Given this situation, and prioritising at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the RFEF has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up.
"We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery."
Earlier in the season, Barca boss Hansi Flick hit out at Spain's staff for overworking Yamal, who sustained an injury during the September international break.
Should Spain avoid defeat against Georgia on Saturday, they will set a new national record for successive competitive matches without a loss (30 games).
Euro 2024 champions Spain are top of World Cup qualifying Group E with a perfect record after four games, and victory should be enough to see them seal their place at next year's tournament.