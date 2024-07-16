Football

England At Euro 2024: Lionesses Captain Williamson Reminds Three Lions Of Successes

England women's star Leah Williamson launched a staunch defence of Gareth Southgate's men's side after their 2-1 defeat in the European Championship final to Spain

Leah Williamson addresses the media on Monday.
England responding to their Euro 2024 heartbreak with success in the future will taste "even sweeter", according to Lionesses captain Leah Williamson. (More Football News)

The England Women's star launched a staunch defence of Gareth Southgate's men's side after their 2-1 defeat in the European Championship final to Spain.

Southgate's Three Lions are the first side in history to lose two consecutive Euros finals, while the England manager is the first to suffer defeat in two separate showpieces of the tournament.

Having lost the Women's World Cup final to Spain last year, Williamson can somewhat relate, but reminded England supporters of the good times under Southgate, whose future remains uncertain.

"Devastated, especially knowing some of them personally as well," Williamson told reporters ahead of Tuesday's clash with Sweden in qualifying for the Women's European Championship in 2025.

"What Gareth and his team have done over the last three, four years, reaching finals and bringing that dream closer to reality, we are very lucky as fans of England, men's and women's, to be in the position that we're in.

"They didn't quite get over the line to a fantastic Spanish team, I know they'll be devastated about it, it will take a while for them to get over it.

"But us as a country, we've been blessed with incredible tournaments. And when those wins come, which I do believe they will, then they'll be even sweeter."

England Women's boss Sarina Wiegman led her side to Euro 2022 glory against Germany before the agony against Spain the following year.

Therefore, Wiegman knows all too well about suffering from setbacks.

"Takes about three weeks, it took me three weeks to get over it," an honest Wiegman said on how Southgate and Co. will recover.

"It's very hard ... when you have given your everything, then you hope you win and when you don't, you are really disappointed.

"But then you start thinking: Okay, did we get everything out of ourselves? Did we do everything that we could that was in our control?

"And then you have to accept it. It's easier to accept a win than to accept a loss but yeah, for me that takes it took a while."

