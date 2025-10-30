Michelle Agyemang: Lionesses Star Suffers Anterior Cruciate Ligament Injury, To Miss Rest Of Season

Michelle Agyemang ruptured her ACL and will miss the rest of the season
England forward Michelle Agyemang has confirmed she has ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and will miss the rest of the 2025-26 campaign.
Agyemang sustained the injury in the Lionesses 3-0 win over Australia at Pride Park on Tuesday, having only replaced Alessia Russo in the 62nd minute of the match.
The 19-year-old is currently on loan at Brighton from fellow Women's Super League side Arsenal, scoring one goal in five appearances for the Seagulls this season.
Agyemang played a starring role in England's Euro 2025 triumph, netting two goals on their way to the final, including a 96th-minute leveller against Italy in the semi-finals.
"Disappointed that the results show a torn ACL," Agyemang posted on Instagram on Thursday. "I am so grateful for all the kind words and the support from everyone.
"Recovery starts now, I will be back stronger than before."
Brighton have said they and Agyemang's parent club Arsenal will work together on a rehabilitation programme, which will be assisted by England and the Football Association.
"Everyone at Albion sends all their support to Michelle as she begins her recovery, with her wellbeing foremost in all of our minds," a Brighton statement said.
Her rise to stardom saw her nominated for the Women's Kopa Trophy, an accolade given to the best performing player worldwide under the age of 21, this year.
Agyemang finished fourth in the voting, behind Chelsea's Wieke Kaptein, Real Madrid's Linda Caicedo and Barcelona's Vicky Lopez.