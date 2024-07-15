Football

ENG 1-2 ESP, Euro 2024 Final: Carragher Says Southgate Right Man For England Despite Loss

Gareth Southgate became the first manager in European Championship history to end on the losing side in two finals, in what may be his final game in charge of England

Jamie Carragher believes Gareth Southgate should remain in charge of England.
Jamie Carragher believes Gareth Southgate should remain in charge of England despite their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain. (More Football News)

Southgate led England to back-to-back European Championship finals, but suffered the same outcome in both as the Three Lions' wait for an international honour goes on. 

BY Stats Perform

Under his tenure, England have reached more major tournament finals in four attempts (two) than they did in their first 23 appearances at the World Cup and Euros (one). 

But the loss saw Southgate become the first manager in European Championship history to end on the losing side in two finals in what may be his final game in charge of the Three Lions. 

But for much of England's time in Germany, Southgate has come under fire for his defensive approach, though only Walter Winterbottom (383) and Alf Ramsey (224) have overseen more England goals than his 213.

It remains to be seen whether Southgate will continue in his role with the Three Lions moving forward, but Carragher insists he is the right man for the job. 

"I'd like Gareth Southgate to stay, but I'd understand if he walks away. You think of the criticism he gets, it's way over the top," Carragher told Sky Sports. 

"Who would want to take the England job? Considering you have to go and win the World Cup or next Euros to be deemed a success.

"We aren't a nation that wins trophies, we aren't Brazil. We're not a team with a history - yes, we want to change that.

"But I can't see many managers licking their lips and saying 'oh I'd like to take this on'.

"The top managers in the game are managing in the Champions League, that's where they want to be," Carragher continued. 

"International football is about the players, you can't go and buy players for your country, you have to work with what you've got.

"Maybe a different manager could get more out of this group but you would have to win a tournament - something we've done once in about 100 years.

"The best managers don't manage at international level. The Spain manager is a perfect example, most people would never have heard of him before this tournament. 

"The problem Southgate has got, is people see him as an FA guy with no background of being successful or winning things.

"The England job is not the ultimate. The top jobs are in the Premier League - that's where the money is.

"Southgate knows international football, he's brilliant with the media, he knows the players - I'm not quite sure who this manager is that everyone is crying out for."

