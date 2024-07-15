ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss

Harry Kane has penned an emotional message to England supporters following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday. (More Football News)
Kane captained his country to back-to-back appearances in the showpiece fixture at the European Championships, but experienced the same outcome as he did at Wembley three years ago in Berlin.
Nico Williams had given La Roja the lead two minutes after the restart, only for Cole Palmer to level with England's fastest ever goal from a substitute at the Euros.
But it proved in vain as Mikel Oyarzabal netted his fifth consecutive goal from the bench late on to secure a record fourth title for Spain.
England became the first nation in European Championship history to lose consecutive finals, losing to Italy at Euro 2020 and Luis de la Fuente's side this time around.
Despite sharing the Golden Boot with three goals, Kane endured an underwhelming tournament and was replaced on the hour-mark in the final by Ollie Watkins.
In the 181 minutes he played across both the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, Kane had just one shot, one touch in the opposition box and had just 58 touches of the ball.
The Bayern Munich striker's wait for a first trophy in his professional career goes on, having been a part of the Bundesliga club's first season without a trophy in 11 years.
Kane expressed his disappointment of losing another major tournament final, posting to X a tribute to his teammates and England fans for their support in Germany.
It read: "Heartbroken we couldn’t achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I’m so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final.
"Ultimately we fell short of our target and will have to live with that but as we always do we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again in an England shirt.
"Thank you to all the fans that believed in us and supported us to the very end!"