Football

ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss

England became the first nation in European Championship history to lose consecutive finals, losing to Italy at Euro 2020 and Spain this time around

Harry Kane has penned an emotional message to England fans following their Euro 2024 final defeat.
info_icon

Harry Kane has penned an emotional message to England supporters following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain on Sunday. (More Football News)

Kane captained his country to back-to-back appearances in the showpiece fixture at the European Championships, but experienced the same outcome as he did at Wembley three years ago in Berlin. 

Nico Williams had given La Roja the lead two minutes after the restart, only for Cole Palmer to level with England's fastest ever goal from a substitute at the Euros.

Gareth Southgate's England fell short again in the Euro 2024 final. - null
Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony

BY Stats Perform

But it proved in vain as Mikel Oyarzabal netted his fifth consecutive goal from the bench late on to secure a record fourth title for Spain. 

England became the first nation in European Championship history to lose consecutive finals, losing to Italy at Euro 2020 and Luis de la Fuente's side this time around.

Despite sharing the Golden Boot with three goals, Kane endured an underwhelming tournament and was replaced on the hour-mark in the final by Ollie Watkins. 

In the 181 minutes he played across both the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, Kane had just one shot, one touch in the opposition box and had just 58 touches of the ball.

The Bayern Munich striker's wait for a first trophy in his professional career goes on, having been a part of the Bundesliga club's first season without a trophy in 11 years. 

Kane expressed his disappointment of losing another major tournament final, posting to X a tribute to his teammates and England fans for their support in Germany. 

It read: "Heartbroken we couldn’t achieve what we worked so hard to. It was a long tough tournament and I’m so proud of the boys and staff for getting to the final.

"Ultimately we fell short of our target and will have to live with that but as we always do we will pick ourselves up, dust ourselves down and be ready to fight again in an England shirt.

"Thank you to all the fans that believed in us and supported us to the very end!"

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs WAF Match
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  4. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
Football News
  1. Thomas Muller Retires: Career Stats Of Germany Bulwark
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  4. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  5. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Omar Abdullah's Marriage 'Dead' For 15 Years, SC Seeks Wife's Response On Divorce Plea
  3. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  4. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  5. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia