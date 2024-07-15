Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony

England suffered another familiar failing in the Euro 2024 final as Gary Neville was left fed up with every Three Lions manager referencing the same struggles in possession. (More Football News)
Gareth Southgate acknowledged his side did not keep the ball well against Spain, who triumphed 2-1 in Berlin thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner on Sunday.
England managed just a 34.9% share of possession in the showpiece, losing the ball 98 times across the team and completing only 66.5% of passes in Spain's half.
Former England full-back Neville cut a frustrated figure on ITV pundit duties, blasting a repeated struggle for the Three Lions' shortcomings.
"We can focus on a lot of things, but Southgate's answer on how we did not keep the ball well enough should be the title of the England book," Neville said.
"Every single England manager has said the same thing, every single England player has felt the same thing because we have lived it out there on the pitch and our legs have gone, and we end up dying on our feet in the latter part of games where the other team have got stronger.
"It is repeat, rinse and repeat."
Southgate became the first manager in history to lose two European Championship finals, with his future uncertain after the tournament due to his contract expiring in December.
"It's a big question, something doesn't sit right inside me talking about Gareth's future right now after what he's done in the last seven or eight years," Neville added.
"I would think he'll take a long, hard look in the next week and decide whether it's the right time.
"The sentiment in this tournament has been tough for him at times, he's called it an unusual environment earlier in the competition."
Nico Williams had opened the scoring immediately after the interval before Cole Palmer equalised with 17 minutes remaining.
Substitute Palmer impressed from the bench, where Ollie Watkins was also introduced after Harry Kane's struggles continued.
Kane had just one touch in the opposition box across the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, one fewer than Jack Grealish, who played just 21 minutes against Italy and did not make the squad for this tournament.
"England got back into it, but we could have been 2-0 down before that and to not control the biggest games has been a problem for England teams in many, many tournaments," Neville continued.
"And to have to play from behind the ball and move your whole team up the pitch from the edge of your box to the other end of the pitch is very difficult.
"You can win the odd game doing that, you can win two or three games, but eventually you play a team with too much quality and that is what we found tonight."