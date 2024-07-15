Football

Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony

Former England full-back Neville cut a frustrated figure on ITV pundit duties, blasting a repeated struggle for the Three Lions' shortcomings

Gareth Southgate's England fell short again in the Euro 2024 final.
info_icon

England suffered another familiar failing in the Euro 2024 final as Gary Neville was left fed up with every Three Lions manager referencing the same struggles in possession. (More Football News)

Gareth Southgate acknowledged his side did not keep the ball well against Spain, who triumphed 2-1 in Berlin thanks to Mikel Oyarzabal's late winner on Sunday.

England managed just a 34.9% share of possession in the showpiece, losing the ball 98 times across the team and completing only 66.5% of passes in Spain's half.

Former England full-back Neville cut a frustrated figure on ITV pundit duties, blasting a repeated struggle for the Three Lions' shortcomings.

"We can focus on a lot of things, but Southgate's answer on how we did not keep the ball well enough should be the title of the England book," Neville said.

Gareth Southgate suffered further heartbreak at Euro 2024 with England - null
ESP 2-1 ENG, Euro 2024 Final: Gareth Southgate Insists Wrong Time To Discuss England Future After Defeat

BY Stats Perform

"Every single England manager has said the same thing, every single England player has felt the same thing because we have lived it out there on the pitch and our legs have gone, and we end up dying on our feet in the latter part of games where the other team have got stronger.

"It is repeat, rinse and repeat."

info_icon

Southgate became the first manager in history to lose two European Championship finals, with his future uncertain after the tournament due to his contract expiring in December.

"It's a big question, something doesn't sit right inside me talking about Gareth's future right now after what he's done in the last seven or eight years," Neville added.

"I would think he'll take a long, hard look in the next week and decide whether it's the right time. 

"The sentiment in this tournament has been tough for him at times, he's called it an unusual environment earlier in the competition."

England were unable to end 58 years of hurt on Sunday - null
ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Final Proves A Game Too Far For England As Familiar Failing Costs Gareth Southgate

BY Stats Perform

Nico Williams had opened the scoring immediately after the interval before Cole Palmer equalised with 17 minutes remaining. 

Substitute Palmer impressed from the bench, where Ollie Watkins was also introduced after Harry Kane's struggles continued.

Kane had just one touch in the opposition box across the Euro 2020 and 2024 finals, one fewer than Jack Grealish, who played just 21 minutes against Italy and did not make the squad for this tournament.

"England got back into it, but we could have been 2-0 down before that and to not control the biggest games has been a problem for England teams in many, many tournaments," Neville continued.

"And to have to play from behind the ball and move your whole team up the pitch from the edge of your box to the other end of the pitch is very difficult.

"You can win the odd game doing that, you can win two or three games, but eventually you play a team with too much quality and that is what we found tonight."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MI New York Vs Washington Freedom, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs WAF Match
  2. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  3. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  4. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
Football News
  1. Thomas Muller Retires: Career Stats Of Germany Bulwark
  2. ENG Vs ESP Final, Euro 2024: Harry Kane Pens Emotional Message To England Fans After Loss
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Germany's Thomas Muller Calls Time On 14-Year International Career
  4. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  5. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  3. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Omar Abdullah's Marriage 'Dead' For 15 Years, SC Seeks Wife's Response On Divorce Plea
  3. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  4. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  5. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  3. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  4. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  5. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
World News
  1. Actress Shannen Doherty Said Work Saved Her From Depression Before Her Death
  2. Azerbaijan Reopens Its Embassy In Iran As The Two Countries Try To Ease Tensions
  3. Euro Cup 2024: Germany Reports 170 Arrests And 2,340 Offences, Fewer Than Expected
  4. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  5. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia