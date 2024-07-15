Football

ESP 2-1 ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: Final Proves A Game Too Far For England As Familiar Failing Costs Gareth Southgate

Mikel Oyarzabal matched Palmer's feat by scoring as a substitute with four minutes to play, ensuring the Three Lions' wait for silverware will stretch to at least 60 years

England were unable to end 58 years of hurt on Sunday
For all the talk of an England victory being written in the stars at Euro 2024, the Three Lions' oldest failing returned to haunt them in Sunday's final. (Match Highlights | More Football News)

If you cannot control matches at the elite level, you lose control of your destiny.

That was exactly what happened at the Olympiastadion as Spain – the tournament's outstanding side – won a record-breaking fourth European crown, and deservedly so.

It briefly looked like England might cap the most remarkable of knockout runs with another rescue act when Cole Palmer came off the bench to cancel out Nico Williams' opener.

But at 1-1, England ceded control and territory, and as was the case against Croatia at the 2018 World Cup and Italy in the Euro 2020 final, it cost them.

Mikel Oyarzabal matched Palmer's feat by scoring as a substitute with four minutes to play, ensuring the Three Lions' wait for silverware will stretch to at least 60 years.

It was a familiar sinking feeling for Gareth Southgate, and few could really argue his team deserved anything more. 

No Rodri, no problem for Spain

Asked how England would go about the challenge of facing Spain this week, Southgate joked: "We'll have to get the ball off them first."

While Spain only generated chances worth 0.28 expected goals (xG) in a cagey first half, Luis de la Fuente's side had 69.2% possession and completed 265 passes to England's 100.

While some excellent last-ditch defending from John Stones and Luke Shaw kept Spain at bay, Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo struggled to establish a foothold as Fabian Ruiz, Rodri and the excellent Dani Olmo set the tone in the middle of the park.

And even when Rodri was forced off through injury at the halfway point, Martin Zubimendi being introduced in a switch that would have given England hope, little changed, Spain enjoying 60.7% of the ball in the second period.

Indeed, Rice completed just 77.5% of his passes (31/40), Mainoo 72.2% (13/18) and Jude Bellingham 67.7% (21/31) throughout the 90 minutes, with Luke Shaw (93.3%) and Bukayo Saka (91.3%) the only England starters to record a pass completion rate of over 90%. Five of Spain's 10 outfield starters did so.

England's 16 touches in Spain's area, compared to 30 for La Roja, told the story of a team penned back by a foe more accomplished and confident in possession.

Spain racked up 1.77 xG to England's 0.55 by full-time, and had the Three Lions somehow found a way to edge the game, Jordan Pickford would surely have been Man of the Match, denying Lamine Yamal with two wonderful saves.

England have relied on moments of individual brilliant to get them through this tournament, from Bellingham's overhead kick against Slovakia to Ollie Watkins' winner versus the Netherlands.

But Sunday's final was just a bridge too far as they lost to the most organised side at the competition.

Roja wingers run the show

Much of the pre-match talk centred upon how England could stop Spanish wingers Williams and Yamal. Spoiler alert: they didn't stop them.

William's opener was the result of some excellent work from Yamal, the 17-year-old skipping between Shaw and Rice to carve open the Three Lions' backline and register his fourth assist of the tournament. 

No player on record – since Euro 1980 – has registered more in a single edition of the tournament, while Yamal has 10 goal involvements for Spain since his senior debut in September 2023 (three goals, seven assists) – more than any other player.

At the age of 22 years and two days, meanwhile, Williams is the second-youngest player to score in a European Championship final, after Italy's Pietro Anastasi in 1968 (20 years, 64 days).

Williams and Yamal created three chances apiece, a tally not matched by any other player on the field, with the latter's 19 chances created the highest figure at the tournament overall.

What next for Southgate?

For England, questions will now inevitably turn to Southgate's future.

Sunday's final will have done nothing to win over those who believe the Three Lions would be better served by approaching the 2026 World Cup under a more progressive coach.

Southgate made some strides at this tournament, not least with his use of substitutions, and Palmer's dramatic intervention off the bench was further evidence of his evolution in that department.

The Chelsea man found the bottom-left corner with a measured finish just 142 seconds after entering the fray, England's fastest-ever goal by a substitute at the Euros.

The Three Lions spent a few minutes on the front foot after their leveller, but they soon fell back into old habits as Spain re-established control.

Southgate is the first boss to ever lose two European Championship finals, while England are the first team to fall short in two straight showpiece matches. 

And this time around, whereas perhaps it was not the case in tournaments gone by, England had the personnel. They had the quality in depth. But Southgate struggled to get an attack featuring LaLiga's best player, the Premier League's best player and the Bundesliga's best player from last season to click.

The Harry Kane conundrum is particularly frustrating. Indeed, Kane had just one touch in the opposition box across the Euro 2020 and Euro 2024 finals, one fewer than Jack Grealish had; Grealish played 21 minutes in the 2020 final and didn't make the squad this time around.

Southgate may have given England's fans some unforgettable moments, but his legacy will be that of a manager just unable to get over the line on the biggest stage. 

