According to a BBC report, pubs across United Kingdom are expected to rake in an additional revenue of 48 million euros during tonight's clash. The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that in the North West, a minimum of 1.1 million extra drinks are likely to be sold in the region's 5,247 pubs on the occasion of the final. BBPA also says that because the pubs in the region have access to remain open till 1 am that will help fans spend more time in the pubs supporting their team. The report quotes industry experts as saying that 10 million extra pints will be sold due to England's final appearance throughout the UK.