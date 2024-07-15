ESP Vs ENG Highlights, Euro 2024 Final: Starting XIs
Spain: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Laporte, Cucurella; Rodri, Fabian; Yamal, Olmo, Williams; Morata.
England: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi; Saka, Rice, Mainoo, Shaw; Bellingham, Foden; Kane.
ESP Vs ENG: Head-To-Head Record
The two teams have faced off 27 times. England have won 13 games, Spain have won 10 while four have ended in draws.
ESP Vs ENG Highlights, Euro 2024 Final: Harry Kane On Lamine Yamal's Threat
Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal has taken the football world by storm during Euro 2024, and England skipper Harry Kane too believes that the Three Lions will face a difficult task when it comes to stopping the 17-year-old winger.
"He's a fantastic player. At 17 years old, to do this in a tournament like this says a lot about him. You can see that he plays without fear, with freedom, enjoying himself. He's going to be one of the most difficult players in the match. I want to congratulate him on what he's done so far," Kane said ahead of the encounter.
ESP Vs ENG Highlights, Euro 2024 Final: Bonanza For UK Pubs
According to a BBC report, pubs across United Kingdom are expected to rake in an additional revenue of 48 million euros during tonight's clash. The British Beer and Pub Association estimates that in the North West, a minimum of 1.1 million extra drinks are likely to be sold in the region's 5,247 pubs on the occasion of the final. BBPA also says that because the pubs in the region have access to remain open till 1 am that will help fans spend more time in the pubs supporting their team. The report quotes industry experts as saying that 10 million extra pints will be sold due to England's final appearance throughout the UK.
Euro 2024 Final: Lamine Yamal's Extra-Time Conundrum
Did you know that if the match goes to extra time, Lamine Yamal's participation could be in jeopardy? According to the German labour law, minors (those aged under 18 years) are not permitted to work past 8 PM, except for athletes who have the allowance to work until 11 PM. The final between Spain and England will kick off at 9 PM (local time in Berlin), which means that the match itself will likely conclude before the 11 PM limit.
The '90-minute football match' includes added time for injuries and time lost for other reasons during each half, a 15-minute halftime break, and post-match interviews. Meaning, it may breach the time limit for a 17-year-old Yamal to stay on duty.
ESP Vs ENG Highlights, Euro 2024 Final: Closing Ceremony Begins
Before kick-off in the final, the UEFA Euro 2024 closing ceremony is underway. It is a 6-minute show with a central theme to honour the iconic value of a universal gesture: the handshake.
ESP Vs ENG Highlights, Euro 2024 Final: National Anthems Done
We are all set for the kick-off. The England and Spain national anthems are done and captains Harry Kane and Alvaro Morata are in the middle for the toss.
Euro Final, 1': ESP 0-0 ENG
The match kicks off. England start proceedings and are shooting from left to right.
Euro Final, 5': ESP 0-0 ENG
Spain enjoying the majority of possession in the initial exchanges. The forward press results in an early corner for La Roja. No harm done for England, however.
Euro Final, 10': ESP 0-0 ENG
First real progressive opportunity for England as Bellingham earns a free-kick. But a foul on Laporte means Shaw's free-kick comes to nought.
Euro Final, 15': ESP 0-0 ENG
Good positional play from Laporte near the goal-line thwarts an English attack after Bellingham switches the ball cleverly in the Spanish D. England earn their first corner, but it is not a fruitful one.
Euro Final, 19': ESP 0-0 ENG
England applying a bit more pressure with progressive passes and purposeful runs. Meanwhile, Carvajal catches hold of the ball and tries to find Williams at the far post. But English goalie Pickford intercepts it easily.
Euro Final, 23': ESP 0-0 ENG
Yamal gets into the act. He gets the ball on the right side of the D and earns Spain a corner via a deflection. No harm done though.
Euro Final, 25': ESP 0-0 ENG
England captain Harry Kane is booked for a challenge on Fabian Ruiz. It is Kane's second yellow card in Euro 2024.
Euro Final, 30': ESP 0-0 ENG
A cagey first 30 minutes in the game are done. The Spanish midfield with a good workrate but not enough in the final third to show for it. England, meanwhile, again need their forwards - most of all skipper Harry Kane - to fire.
Euro Final, 31': ESP 0-0 ENG
Spain's Dani Olmo gets a yellow card for a foul on Declan Rice.
Euro Final, 37': ESP 0-0 ENG
Still no genuine chance for either side as the scrappy passage of play continues. Spain pressing ahead and trying their luck with crosses, but not with results thus far.
Euro Final, 41': ESP 0-0 ENG
Promising runs emerging from counters now. First Rice plays a probing through ball for Kane and Bellingham to take charge, and then Spain return the favour. The deadlock still holds sway, nevertheless.
Euro Final, 45': ESP 0-0 ENG
England have a free-kick from a potentially threatening position after captain Kane's shot is blocked by Rodri.
Euro Final, 45+1': ESP 0-0 ENG
Phil Foden lets a piledriver rip and Spain goalie Unai Simon does well to hold on to the shot. First real shot on target for England.
Euro Final, Half-Time: ESP 0-0 ENG
And with that, the first half comes to an end. A slightly more eventful period of play in the last few minutes, compared to the drab initial 35 minutes. Neither goalkeeper has been particularly tested so far. Let's see what the second half brings.
Euro Final, First-Half Stats: ESP 0-0 ENG
Spain had 69 per cent possession in the first half but just one shot on target. Phil Foden's late left-footed drive was perhaps England's only shot on target. Meanwhile, England mainstay Harry Kane had just 12 touches in the first half.
Euro Final, 46': ESP 0-0 ENG
The second half begins with Spain's reliable defender Rodri substituted by Martin Zubimendi.
Euro Final, 47': ESP 1-0 ENG
Nico Williams scores! Lamine Yamal's ball towards the right side of the box finds Williams, who drills in a measured shot with his left foot. Spain go ahead right at the start of the second half.
Euro Final, 50': ESP 1-0 ENG
Nico Williams was born in Pamplona (Spain) to Ghanaian parents and his brother Inaki Williams too is a professional footballer (plays for Athletic Bilbao and Ghana). The duo have endured racism en route their club and international success.
Euro Final, 56': ESP 1-0 ENG
Spain are all over England now with the floodgates opening. Williams lets rip another rasping shot, but just wide of goal as England are suddenly in distress.
Meanwhile, Stones is booked for pulling down Zubimendi.
Euro Final, 61': ESP 1-0 ENG
England captain Harry Kane bows out of Euro 2024 in the 61st minute of the final. He is substituted by Ollie Watkins. Kyle Walker now wears the skipper armband for Three Lions.
Euro Final, 62': ESP 1-0 ENG
Bukayo Saka is brought down by Williams and an England free-kick results. Phil Foden's set piece is cleared by the Spanish defence easily.
Euro Final, 64': ESP 1-0 ENG
England's star forward Jude Bellingham with an eye-catching turn and strong left-footer, but the shot goes wide, to the despair of English fans.
Euro Final, 66': ESP 1-0 ENG
Lovely progressive passing football from the Spanish attack leads to Lamine Yamal taking a superb shot at goal. But Pickford is up to the task, and pulls off a brilliant save to keep England alive in the contest.
Euro Final, 68': ESP 1-0 ENG
It is now the turn of Spain skipper Morata to be substituted by Mikel Oyarzabal. Right-back Dani Carvajal wears the arm-band.
Euro Final, 70': ESP 1-0 ENG
Another wave of attack by Spain and Pickford, under immense pressure, punches the ball clear of trouble. Meanwhile, England substitute Mainoo by Cole Palmer.
Euro Final, 73': ESP 1-1 ENG
Cole Palmer scores! Another left-footed strike goes into the back of the net as England find an equalizer in the 73rd minute. Bukayo Saka plays it to Bellingham inside the Spanish D. Bellingham in turn sets it up for Palmer, whose first touch gushes into the left bottom corner. England believe again.
Euro Final, 79': ESP 1-1 ENG
The equalizer has breathed life into the final. The stadium is buzzing all of a sudden and England are on the charge, even as Spain try to regroup.
Euro Final, 82': ESP 1-1 ENG
Spain with a purposeful move from left to right side of the box and Yamal eventually gets the ball and slams it goalward, but Pickford is in the way. Pulsating football unfolding in the final 15 minutes of the final.
Euro Final, 86': ESP 2-1 ENG
Oyarzabal scores! Cucurella with a strong run and beautiful first touch into the box. Oyarzabal is in the right place at the right time and slides in the way to put La Roja ahead again.
Euro Final, 90': ESP 2-1 ENG
Spain pull off two fantastic goal-line saves to keep their lead intact. Guehi’s header is cleared off the line by Olmo at the end as a charged-up Spain celebrate the escape.
Meanwhile, Yamal is substituted by Mikel Merino and Foden is replaced by Ivan Toney.
Euro Final, Full Time: ESP 2-1 ENG
Spain win! The full-time whistle goes off and La Roja are champions by the skin of their teeth. A frantic four minutes of added time come to a chaotic end as England sink to the ground in disbelief. Yards away, Luis de la Fuente's wards are in ecstasy.
Euro Final, Full Time: ESP 2-1 ENG
Nico Williams is the Player Of The Match for his opening goal and steadfast midfield efforts for Spain in the final.
Euro Final, ESP Vs ENG: Presentation Ceremony
Lamine Yamal gets the Young Player of the tournament award, and Rodri is named the Player of the tournament.
Euro Final, ESP Vs ENG: Coach Goes Up In The Air
As is customary after such major triumphs, Spain players throw coach Luis de la Fuente in the air after winning a record fourth European Championship title. Spain are now ahead of Germany, who have three Euro trophies to their name.
That's All From Us
With that, we wrap up our coverage of the Euro 2024 final that saw Spain clinching their record fourth title. We will be back in a few hours with live updates from the Copa America final between Argentina and Colombia. Until then, goodbye.