Spain Vs England, Euro 2024 Final: Pubs In UK To See 10mn Extra Pints; Additional £48mn Revenue

Pubs across United Kingdom are expected to rake in an additional revenue of £48 million when England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 in a bid to get their first trophy since 1966, a report in BBC stated. (More Football News)
Gareth Southgate's England are aiming to win their first title since the 1966 FIFA World Cup on Sunday at Berlin's Olympiastadion. However, for that they will have to upstage arguably the best team of Euro 2024, Spain. While the task for the Three Lions remains a tough one, it is easy going for the pubs in the UK.
As per BBC, the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) estimates that in the North West, a minimum of 1.1 million extra drinks are likely to be sold in the region's 5,247 pubs on the occasion of the final.
BBPA also says that because the pubs in the region have access to remain open till 1 am that will help fans spend more time in the pubs supporting their team.
The report quotes industry experts as saying that 10 million extra pints will be sold due to England's final appearance throughout the UK.
Gareth Southgate's men have already helped UK pubs to come out of a few tough years as the economy of the country has been struggling with inflation in the aftermath of Covid-19.
The BBPA said about 500 British pubs closed down in 2023.
"Some of the challenges of the last few years have started to fade," BBPA spokesman Andy Tighe told BBC. "Sky high energy prices have come down, inflation is getting better and hopefully the pressure on people's pockets will start to ease for a little bit."
He says the Euros have helped.
"What the Euros shows us is that big occasions will bring more people out.
"Clearly, the pub owners in Swinton have gone to massive efforts to do just that during the Euros and really make a point of going the extra mile to bring people in and create that real sense of community, togetherness and a real atmosphere that people want to come to."