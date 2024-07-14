One of Spain or England will be the champions of Euro 2024 after Sunday's final with a tough back and forth expected between the two teams. (More Football News)
Spain have been the best team in the tournament with the sensational 16-year-old Lamine Yamal lighting up the competition. La Roja have won all six of their matches in this year's Euros and will be the favourites to win one more and lift their first trophy since the 2012 Euros. A win in the final will make Spain the most successful side in Euros history with four titles.
In the way of history for Spain stand England who have not been as dominating but have done enough to be in the final. They have stood up in those tense moments that decide the game. The Three Lions have come from behind in all their three knockout games and cannot be taken lightly.
With the biggest trophy in European football on line, here are the three key battles that will potentially decide the outcome of UEFA Euro 2024 final between England and Spain.
Lamine Yamal vs Luke Shaw
There is no doubt that Lamine Yamal has been the break-out star of this tournament. Apart from his stunning strike in the semi-final against France, the youngster who turns 17 day after final has also pulled off three assists.
A threat from the wings, Yamal would take some stopping and England would look up to a fit-again Luke Shaw.
Shaw could be in for his first start at the tournament as Kieran Trippier's fitness remains a concern. The left back has looked sharp and will try to use his experience to stifle Yamal.
Harry Kane vs Aymeric Laporte
Harry Kane could lead England to a trophy for the first time since 1966. History awaits the English skipper who has not been at his best in this tournament even though he has managed to score three goals.
Aymeric Laporte, the Spain center back, will refresh his old Premier League rivalry with Kane. Laporte has been solid in Spanish defence and will take up the task to nullify Kane.
Rodri vs Phil Foden
The battle of midfield in the final will be dictated by the two Manchester City stars. Foden, the Premier League Player of the Season, and Rodri, arguably the best defensive midfielder right now, will go head to head and the winner of this battle could also be the winner of the match.
The duo knows each other well and that will make it a double-edged sword for the two teams.