Germany 0-0 Spain, UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Leg 1: Die Nationalelf Fail To Break La Roja Deadlock

Germany held by Spain to goalless draw in first leg of UEFA Women’s Nations League final
Germany dominated the first half, forcing Spain into errors and disrupting their possession rhythm
Cata Coll produced multiple vital saves, while Paredes made a crucial clearance
Spain escaped Germany with a hard-earned 0-0 draw in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Nations League final on Friday, surviving sustained pressure to ensure the title will be decided in Madrid on Tuesday at the home of Atletico Madrid.
Only the brilliance of goalkeeper Cata Coll, as well as crucial interventions from the woodwork, prevented Germany from taking a lead over Spain.
“The result is positive, and we will see them again in the Metropolitano,” Coll said afterwards. “This is Germany. We knew they would be dangerous and have their chances. Fortunately, they didn’t put them in.”
Germany Dominate As Spain Struggle For Rhythm
Germany controlled the entire first half in Kaiserslautern, backed by 40,000 spectators, while world champions Spain looked almost unrecognisable. Instead of their trademark passing rhythm and control, Spain repeatedly surrendered possession under suffocating German pressure.
Even three-time Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmati was unable to influence proceedings as Spain found themselves pinned back in their own area.
Coll made key saves from Franziska Kett and Klara Buhl, while defender Irene Paredes produced a vital clearance to deny Jule Brand, all inside a hectic spell around the half-hour mark when Germany appeared closest to breaking through.
Spain improved after the interval, yet Sara Bermudez’s side still rode their luck in their attempt to defend the Nations League crown.
Alexia Putellas bent a strike narrowly wide before Esther Gonzalez volleyed Mariona Caldentey’s cross against the woodwork in the 53rd minute, offering Spain their best chances.
Germany, however, continued to threaten as the match turned into an end-to-end battle with neither midfield able to seize control. Buhl hit the post with a low drive in the 70th minute, and a Brand cross clipped the bar moments later.
“Everyone who saw today’s match knows that we didn’t just keep up but played really well,” defender Janina Minge said. “If we can convert our chances and keep defending as we did, we can get the win on Tuesday.”
Spain’s Pedigree To Be Tested At Madrid
Spain’s first-ever win over Germany arrived at the 2025 European Championship semifinals, when Bonmati struck in extra time. Since then, the Spanish team have become serial finalists on the biggest stages.
Spain have now reached the finals of the last four major tournaments – winning the 2023 Women’s World Cup, lifting the 2024 Women’s Nations League, and falling to England on penalties in the Euro 2025 final.
With Tuesday’s decisive leg at the Estadio Metropolitano, the holders remain in contention to secure back-to-back Nations League titles – but only after surviving a bruising evening in Germany.
