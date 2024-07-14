According to German labour law, minors (those under age 18) are not permitted to work past 8 PM, except for athletes who have the allowance to work until 11 PM. The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will kick off at 9 PM, at the Olympiastadion Berlin, ensuring the match itself will likely conclude before the 11 PM limit. However, what poses a potential issue for Lamine Yamal is the need for media interactions following the match.