When the Spain football team secured a 2-1 victory over Kylian Mbappe's France in the semi-final of the 2024 UEFA Euro, off all the seasoned players the spotlight shone on 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. His magical goal helped his side win the match, underscoring the timeless adage that age is just a number. However, amidst all uncertainties today, will his age be a barrier to his full 90 minutes of play? (More Football News).
Once again, as the Spain vs England championship showdown approaches with a scheduled start at 9 PM local time, all eyes are fixed on the 16-year-old Spanish talent who may not dazzle in Berlin if the match goes into extra time due to Germany's labour laws.
Will Lamine Yamal play England Vs Spain Euro 2024 Final?
Yes, as Spain prepares to face England in the summit clash, featuring talents like Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, Alvaro Morata's team will count on Lamine Yamal, the youngest goal scorer in the tournament's history, to be part of their lineup. He will play, but perhaps not for the full 90 minutes. And certainly not, if extra time takes place. Not in the post-match interviews as well.
Lamine Yamal is not just a player but an important asset for the team, and Spain would want to ensure his participation today at all costs. In the semi-final game, the Barcelona winger scored the equalizer from outside the box past Mike Maignan, becoming the youngest ever to achieve the feat. His goal was followed by Dani Olmo's winner, earning their side the spot in the final.
The Lionel Messi fan, Yamal, also holds the record for being the youngest player to feature in a men’s European championship. At 15, he became the youngest player to debut and score in La Liga for Barcelona, as well as the youngest player to start in the Champions League.
ENG vs ESP: Why is Germany labour law Important?
According to German labour law, minors (those under age 18) are not permitted to work past 8 PM, except for athletes who have the allowance to work until 11 PM. The Euro 2024 final between Spain and England will kick off at 9 PM, at the Olympiastadion Berlin, ensuring the match itself will likely conclude before the 11 PM limit. However, what poses a potential issue for Lamine Yamal is the need for media interactions following the match.
The '90-minute football match' includes added time for injuries and time lost for other reasons during each half, a 15-minute halftime break, and post-match interviews. Meaning, it may breach the time limit for a 16-year-old athlete to stay on duty.
In the semi-final match, Yamal played through extra time and remained on the field for the full 90 minutes, resulting in Spain being fined €30,000 for breaching Germany's labour laws.