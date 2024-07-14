Football

ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane

Spain have arguably been the most impressive team in Germany, with Barcelona winger Yamal in contention for Player of the Tournament honours

One day after his 17th birthday, Lamine Yamal will carry Spain's Euro 2024 final hopes.
info_icon

England captain Harry Kane believes the Three Lions will face a difficult task when it comes to stopping Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the Euro 2024 final. (Live Streaming | Football News)

England will face La Roja in their first major final on foreign soil on Sunday, after Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute strike helped them past the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Opponents Spain have arguably been the most impressive team in Germany, with Barcelona winger Yamal in contention for Player of the Tournament honours.

Yamal has one goal and three assists at the tournament, with his overall tally of four goal involvements only bettered by team-mate Dani Olmo (three goals, two assists).

Spain and Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal. - null
Lamine Yamal Says Lionel Messi Photo Hidden To 'Avoid Comparisons'

BY Stats Perform

Having turned 17 on Saturday, Yamal is set to become the youngest player to ever feature in a World Cup or European Championship final, surpassing Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years, 249 days).

Speaking at England's pre-match press conference, Kane warned of the threat Yamal will pose.

"I want to wish him a happy birthday. He's a fantastic player. At 17 years old, to do this in a tournament like this says a lot about him," Kane said.

"You can see that he plays without fear, with freedom, enjoying himself.

"He's going to be one of the most difficult players in the match. I want to congratulate him on what he's done so far."

info_icon

Yamal has 13 shot involvements following a ball carry at Euro 2024 (six shots, seven chances created), at least three more than any other player.

Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams has also impressed on the opposite flank, but full-back Luke Shaw says England cannot afford to solely focus on La Roja's wide players.

‌"Spain's wingers have been unbelievable at this tournament, massive credit to them," said Shaw.

"But I don't think we can focus too much on them – I think we have to focus on the whole team. We understand their threats, where their dangerous players are."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India-A Women Tour Of Australia 2024 Live Streaming: Squad, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. England's Chris Woakes Not 'Ruling Out' Leading Role At The Ashes
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 5th T20I: What Captains Shubman Gill, Sikandar Raza Said After The Match
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Final Match To Take Series 4-1
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 5th T20I Highlights: India Beat Zimbabwe By 42 Runs In Harare, Take Series 4-1
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Bring In Dutch Striker Joshua Zirkzee
  2. Manchester United Defender Tyrell Malacia Returns To Individual Training
  3. ENG Vs ESP, Final: Will Lamine Yamal Play? How Germany Labour Laws Thwart Spain's Young Talent In Extra Time
  4. ENG Vs ESP Final: Southgate Needs UEFA Euro Win To Be Considered England Great - Carragher
  5. ENG Vs ESP, UEFA Euro 2024 Final: Yamal Will Be Difficult To Stop - England Captain Kane
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  3. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Carlos Alcaraz Final Highlights, Wimbledon 2024: Spaniard Retains Crown
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Back-To-Back Champion Carlos Alcaraz 'Repeating The Dream'
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More
  2. Yogi Adityanath Says ‘Overconfidence’ Hurt BJP's Expectations In Lok Sabha Elections
  3. RSS-Backed ABVP Alleged Congress Youth Wing Vandalised DU Student Union Office
  4. 'A Hundred Million': PM Modi's X Followers Cross 100M, More Than Taylor Swift Or Biden
  5. Teenager Shoots Dead 32-Year-Old Patient At GTB Hospital In Delhi
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Here's Why Randeep Hooda Bought 200 Tickets Worth Rs 50,000 Each While Filming For 'Swantantrya Veer Savarkar'
  3. Kamal Haasan's 'Indian 2' Gets Trimmed By 20 Minutes After Negative Reviews: Report
  4. Bakhtiyaar Irani Reveals He Was Replaced By A 'Bigger Name' At The Last Minute In 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
  5. Prithviraj Sukumaran-Amala Paul Starrer 'Aadujeevitham' Gets Its OTT Release Date - Check Details Inside
US News
  1. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  2. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  3. 'Dangerous Times Ahead': Elon Musk Reveals Two Assassination Attempts, Endorses Trump
  4. '...Tried To Alert The Authorities': Witness Describes Seeing Gunman Before Trump Rally Attack
  5. Photos: Donald Trump Shot Through His Ear At Butler Rally Shooting
World News
  1. Mohammed Deif Alive, Says Hamas, After Israeli Strike Kills At Least 90
  2. Taylor Swift Performs In Milan After 13 Years, Wears New ‘Fearless’ And ‘Tortured Poet’ Dresses
  3. Donald Trump Survives Assassination Attempt In Pennsylvania Rally; Shooter Dead
  4. Video Of Trump's Assassin Saying 'I Hate Trump' Going Viral | Is It Really Him?
  5. Kate Middleton Arrives At Wimbledon In Rare Public Sighting Since Cancer Diagnosis Announcement
Latest Stories
  1. Bastille Day 2024: Military Parade, Fireworks & Paris Olympics Torch Relay To Mark France's National Holiday
  2. Tamil Nadu BSP Chief Murder: Police Says 1 Accused Killed In Encounter In Tiruvallur
  3. John Cena On Meeting Shah Rukh Khan At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding: He's Had A Positive Effect On My Life
  4. Imran Khan Arrested Again Hours After Acquittal In Illegal Marriage Case | List Of Cases Against Ex-Pak PM
  5. Trump Rally Shooting: FBI Confirms Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump; Gunman Among 2 Dead | Top Points
  6. Sports News July 14 Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz Wins Wimbledon 2024; India Beat Zimbabwe In 5th T20I
  7. Who Shot Donald Trump? 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks Identified As Shooter | What We Know
  8. Breaking News July 14 Highlights: Trump Shooting, Israel-Gaza War, NEET Updates & More