England captain Harry Kane believes the Three Lions will face a difficult task when it comes to stopping Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal in the Euro 2024 final. (Live Streaming | Football News)
England will face La Roja in their first major final on foreign soil on Sunday, after Ollie Watkins' 90th-minute strike helped them past the Netherlands in the semi-finals.
Opponents Spain have arguably been the most impressive team in Germany, with Barcelona winger Yamal in contention for Player of the Tournament honours.
Yamal has one goal and three assists at the tournament, with his overall tally of four goal involvements only bettered by team-mate Dani Olmo (three goals, two assists).
Having turned 17 on Saturday, Yamal is set to become the youngest player to ever feature in a World Cup or European Championship final, surpassing Pele's record from the 1958 World Cup (17 years, 249 days).
Speaking at England's pre-match press conference, Kane warned of the threat Yamal will pose.
"I want to wish him a happy birthday. He's a fantastic player. At 17 years old, to do this in a tournament like this says a lot about him," Kane said.
"You can see that he plays without fear, with freedom, enjoying himself.
"He's going to be one of the most difficult players in the match. I want to congratulate him on what he's done so far."
Yamal has 13 shot involvements following a ball carry at Euro 2024 (six shots, seven chances created), at least three more than any other player.
Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams has also impressed on the opposite flank, but full-back Luke Shaw says England cannot afford to solely focus on La Roja's wide players.
"Spain's wingers have been unbelievable at this tournament, massive credit to them," said Shaw.
"But I don't think we can focus too much on them – I think we have to focus on the whole team. We understand their threats, where their dangerous players are."