Spain Vs England Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Euro 2024 Final Live On TV And Online In India

The UEFA European Championship 2024 finally reaches it's final showdown as an unbeaten Spain lock horns against a defiant England to take on the mantle of becoming the numero uno champion of Europe. (More Football News)
Spain defeated favourites France in the semi-final to book its place in the final of the tournament and become the first team in the competition history to win six games on the trot to reach the final.
On the other hand, England had to thank Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins, who scored a stoppage time winner against the Dutch to make it to their consecutive final at the Euro.
Squads:
England Squad -
|Player Name
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton (England)
|1
|GK
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal (England)
|13
|GK
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace (England)
|23
|GK
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City (England)
|2
|DF
|Luke Shaw
|Manchester United (England)
|3
|DF
|John Stones
|Manchester City (England)
|5
|DF
|Marc Guehi
|Crystal Palace (England)
|6
|DF
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool (England)
|8
|DF
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle United (England)
|12
|DF
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa (England)
|14
|DF
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton & Hove Albion (England)
|15
|DF
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool (England)
|22
|DF
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal (England)
|4
|MF
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|10
|MF
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City (England)
|11
|MF
|Conor Gallagher
|Chelsea (England)
|16
|MF
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|MF
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace (England)
|25
|MF
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Manchester United (England)
|26
|MF
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal (England)
|7
|FW
|Harry Kane (captain)
|Bayern Munich (Germany)
|9
|FW
|Ivan Toney
|Brentford (England)
|17
|FW
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle United (England)
|18
|FW
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa (England)
|19
|FW
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham United (England)
|20
|FW
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace (England)
|21
|FW
Spain Squad -
|Player
|Club (Country)
|No.
|Pos.
|David Raya
|Arsenal (England)
|1
|GK
|Alex Remiro
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|13
|GK
|Unai Simon
|Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|23
|GK
|Dani Carvajal
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|2
|DF
|Robin Le Normand
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|3
|DF
|Nacho
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|4
|DF
|Daniel Vivian
|Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|5
|DF
|Alex Grimaldo
|Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)
|12
|DF
|Aymeric Laporte
|Al-Nassr (Saudi Arabia)
|14
|DF
|Jesus Navas
|Sevilla (Spain)
|22
|DF
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea (England)
|24
|DF
|Mikel Merino
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|6
|MF
|Fabian Ruiz
|Paris Saint-Germain (France)
|8
|MF
|Alex Baena
|Villarreal (Spain)
|15
|MF
|Rodri
|England Manchester City
|16
|MF
|Martin Zubimendi
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|18
|MF
|Pedri
|Barcelona (Spain)
|20
|MF
|Fermin Lopez
|Barcelona (Spain)
|25
|MF
|Alvaro Morata (captain)
|Atletico Madrid (Spain)
|7
|FW
|Joselu
|Real Madrid (Spain)
|9
|FW
|Dani Olmo
|RB Leipzig (Germany)
|10
|FW
|Ferran Torres
|Barcelona (Spain)
|11
|FW
|Nico Williams
|Athletic Bilbao (Spain)
|17
|FW
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona (Spain)
|19
|FW
|Mikel Oyarzabal
|Real Sociedad (Spain)
|21
|FW
|Ayoze Perez
|Real Betis (Spain)
|26
|FW
Here is all you need to know about the UEFA Euro 2024 final between Spain and England
When and where will the Spain vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, Final match kick-off?
The Euro 2024 final is scheduled to be played on July 14, 9:00 PM local time (CET); 8:00 PM BST. (July 15, 12:30 AM IST) at the Olympiastadion Berlin stadium.
Who are the managers for the Spain and England squads at the UEFA Euro 2024?
Spain is managed by Luis de la Fuente Castillo whereas England is managed by Gareth Southgate.
Where to watch the Spain vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, Final match in India?
Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights for UEFA Euro 2024 in India and the Indian sub-continent -- Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
All matches of UEFA Euro 2024 can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.