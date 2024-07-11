ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak

Virgil van Dijk will take time to consider his future at club and international level after the Netherlands suffered Euro 2024 heartbreak against England. (More Football news)
Ollie Watkins came off the bench to score a last-minute winner as the Three Lions came from behind to stun Ronald Koeman's team with a 2-1 victory in Dortmund.
The Netherlands have now been eliminated from seven World Cup or European Championship semi-finals, with only Germany (eight) losing more.
After the defeat, Oranje captain Van Dijk – who turned 33 earlier this week – was asked whether he planned to continue representing his country.
The centre-back, who has also been linked with a Liverpool exit as he enters the final year of his contract, was giving nothing away regarding his future.
"I haven't the slightest idea right now," Van Dijk said.
"I will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player.
"Then we'll go for it again, but first we need to recover from this.
"After a season like this, where all kinds of things have happened, it gets emotional at the end because you know it's over."