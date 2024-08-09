Chelsea Forward Raheem Sterling Says He Misses Playing For England

Raheem Sterling says playing for England is "one of the best feelings you can ever have", admitting he misses representing his national side. (More Football News)
The winger last played for England in the 2022 World Cup, coming off the bench in their 2-1 quarter-final defeat to France.
Since then, he has failed to make the last seven squads in a row, including the party for Euro 2024 which saw the Three Lions reach a second consecutive European Championship final.
Gareth Southgate resigned following their defeat to Spain in that final, with Under-21 boss Lee Carsley expected to be in charge for the upcoming Nations League matches in September, with no permanent successor appointed yet.
Sterling, who has earned 82 caps for England since making his debut in 2012, admitted he misses representing his country and is hopeful of regaining his place soon.
"Of course [I miss it], I love playing for England. It is one of the best feelings you can ever have," Sterling said.
"To see the boys out there brought me joy. To be honest, they were the only games I watched - the England ones. I love playing for England.
"I am looking forward to getting back in the England set-up, that is for sure."
Sterling was told by then-manager Southgate earlier this year that he faced a fight to regain his place due to Chelsea's underachievement in the last two seasons since he joined from Manchester City.
Under new manager Enzo Maresca, the 30-year-old played in all five of their pre-season friendlies, scoring once and assisting once, and he is hoping the Italian will be key to getting back to top form.
"[Maresca can get the] best out of me, the best out of the team," he added. "He has come in and stamped his authority, the way he wants to play.
"Yes, some of the results haven't been pleasing but, with the ball, the right information is getting passed on. You can see the patterns coming through.
"It is early days so you can see where we're looking to go. It is a learning process for the whole group and one we are grasping really quickly.
"The Premier League is coming along very soon, so I do think there are good times ahead."