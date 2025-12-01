Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, English Premier League: 10-Man Blues Hold Gunners At Stamford Bridge

Mikel Merino salvaged a 1-1 draw for Arsenal at 10-man Chelsea as the race for the Premier League title tightened on Sunday (November 30, 2025). Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with Chelsea a point further back in third. Mikel Arteta's team was boosted late in the first half at Stamford Bridge when Moises Caicedo was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Merino. But despite being a man down Chelsea went ahead in the 48th minute through Trevoh Chalobah's header. Merino equalized in the 59th, but Arsenal couldn't make their numerical advantage count and dropped points away from home for the second time in successive matches.

Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Moises Caicedo
Chelsea's Moises Caicedo reacts from the touchline after getting a red card during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Mikel Arteta
Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta, left, cheers Chelsea's Wesley Fofana after the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Marc Cucurella
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber, left, kicks the ball ahead of Chelsea's Marc Cucurella during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Robert Sanchez
Chelsea's goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, right, makes a save ahead of Arsenal's Viktor Gyoekeres during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Eberechi Eze
From left, Arsenal's Eberechi Eze, Mikel Merino, Myles Lewis-Skelly during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Trevoh Chalobah
Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Riccardo Calafiori
Arsenal's Riccardo Calafiori, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Martin Zubimendi
Arsenal's Martin Zubimendi, left, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Reece James during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
Chelsea vs Arsenal EPL 2025-26 match-Piero Hincapie
Arsenal's Piero Hincapie, right, challenges for the ball with Chelsea's Joao Pedro during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Arsenal in London, England. | Photo: AP/Ian Walton
