Chelsea 1-1 Arsenal, English Premier League: 10-Man Blues Hold Gunners At Stamford Bridge
Mikel Merino salvaged a 1-1 draw for Arsenal at 10-man Chelsea as the race for the Premier League title tightened on Sunday (November 30, 2025). Arsenal are five points clear of second-placed Manchester City, with Chelsea a point further back in third. Mikel Arteta's team was boosted late in the first half at Stamford Bridge when Moises Caicedo was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Merino. But despite being a man down Chelsea went ahead in the 48th minute through Trevoh Chalobah's header. Merino equalized in the 59th, but Arsenal couldn't make their numerical advantage count and dropped points away from home for the second time in successive matches.
