Football

Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors

Anselmino, who made 10 appearances for Boca in all competitions last season, has signed a seven-year deal but will return to Argentina on loan for the 2024-25 campaign

Aaron Anselmino has joined Chelsea from Boca Juniors
Chelsea have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old defender Aaron Anselmino from Boca Juniors for a reported £15.6m transfer fee. (More Football News)

Anselmino, who made 10 appearances for Boca in all competitions last season, has signed a seven-year deal but will return to Argentina on loan for the 2024-25 campaign. 

The central defender scored once in a Copa Sudamericana triumph over Trinidense in April, but struggled for much of the year with injury. 

Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits

Anselmino becomes Chelsea's fourth teenage signing of the transfer window following the arrivals of Marc Guiu (18), Caleb Wiley (19) and Omari Kellyman (19). 

Enzo Maresca has now welcomed eight new faces through the doors of Stamford Bridge, with Atletico Madrid's Samu Omorodion also linked with a move to the Blues. 

Chelsea conclude their pre-season preparations this weekend in SW6 against Inter before taking on Manchester City in their opening game of the Premier League season. 

