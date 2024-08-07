Football

Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits

The Blues conceded 63 goals last season, which was more than any other side that finished in the top six

Enzo Maresca, Chelsea, Football
Enzo Maresca on pre-season tour
info_icon

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has emphasised the need to make adjustments to his side's defence as he looks to eradicate some bad habits. (More Football News)

The Blues conceded 63 goals last season, which was more than any other side that finished in the top six.

They have leaked goals during this pre-season too, with four conceded in losses to both Celtic and Manchester City, before they went down 2-1 to Real Madrid in their final friendly of their U.S. tour on Tuesday.

Moises Caicedo said he felt the pressure of his price tag during his first season at Chelsea - null
Chelsea News: Moises Caicedo Felt 115m Price Tag Pressure During First Season At Stamford Bridge

BY Stats Perform

And Maresca is aware of the changes that have to be made to avert the issue, mainly concerning the line of defence.

He said: "One of my first meetings with the squad was about the amount of goals we conceded last year with the defensive line very high.

"We are not working on defensive lines so high. It’s a habit last year, or years ago, I don't know.

"We are trying to drop the defensive line a little bit, usually about four or five metres, just to have some advantage.

"Last year we conceded many goals with this problem. Hopefully, we can solve it soon."

Chelsea looked more defensively solid against Madrid, restricting the Spanish giants to only three shots on target and an expected goals (xG) of just 1.10.

That is a positive to take into their final pre-season friendly, which takes place on Sunday against Inter.

Chelsea open their Premier League campaign against champions Manchester City a week later.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube Grind Hard For First Breakthrough; SL - 34/0 (9.1 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
  2. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
  3. Dynamo Kyiv 1-1 Rangers, Champions League Qualifying: Dessers Leaves It Late To Salvage First-Leg Draw
  4. Sonia Bompastor Aiming To Build On Emma Hayes' Legacy At Chelsea
  5. Zlatan Ibrahimovic Says He Did Not Want To Listen To Manchester United's 'Class Of 1992'
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  2. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  3. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  4. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  5. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
Hockey News
  1. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  2. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  3. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  4. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze
  5. IND 2-3 GER: India's Olympic Gold Dreams Shattered After Semis Loss To Germany; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
  2. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
  3. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
  4. 'Thank You, Young Warrior': Indian Army On Class 3 Boy's Viral Letter Over Wayanad Rescue Ops
  5. Puja Khedkar Challenges Cancellation Of Candidature, Says UPSC Didn't Give Her Order
Entertainment News
  1. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Their Shock
  2. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
  3. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  4. Watch: Akshay Kumar Wins Hearts As He Serves Food Outside His Mumbai Residence
  5. 'Star Wars' Actress Daisy Ridley Reveals She's Been Diagnosed with Graves’ Disease: Didn't Realize How Bad I Felt
US News
  1. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  2. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  3. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
  4. 10 Best Mind-Bending Movies You Must Watch
  5. Who Is Adin Ross? Find Out Why His Trump Interview Is Stirring Up So Much Drama
World News
  1. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crash In Nuwakot
  2. Thailand: Court Dissolves Progressive Move Forward Party, Which Won Election But Failed To Take Power
  3. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  4. Turkey To Back South Africa's Genocide Claims Against Israel At World Court
  5. Bangladesh Protests: Bodies Of 20 Leaders From Sheikh Hasina's Awami League Party Found Amid Unrest
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified; Manika Batra Loses 2nd Match As India Trail 0-2 Against Germany In Women's TT QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube Grind Hard For First Breakthrough; SL - 34/0 (9.1 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign