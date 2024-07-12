Football

Canada Vs Uruguay Preview, Copa America 3rd Place Match: Prediction, Head To Head, Key Players

Canada's first appearance at Copa America saw them reach the semi-finals, a memorable penalty shoot-out victory over Venezuela teeing up a meeting with Argentina. Uruguay were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Colombia in the last-four stage

Jesse Marsch has led Canada through a historic Copa America campaign.
Jesse Marsch hopes Canada's memorable Copa America debut changes the trajectory of football in the country, as they look to cap their campaign with a bronze medal against Uruguay. (Streaming | More Football News)

Canada's first appearance at the tournament saw them reach the semi-finals, a memorable penalty shoot-out victory over Venezuela teeing up a meeting with Argentina.

Marsch's team gave a solid account of themselves against the holders but were beaten 2-0 with Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi on target, sending them into Saturday's third-place play-off.

Lionel Messi has not confirmed if Sunday's Copa America final will be his last international match. - null
Argentina Vs Colombia Final Preview, Copa America: Prediction, Head-To-Head, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

Marsch, who was only appointed a few weeks before the tournament began, hopes their campaign will be a catalyst for further improvement ahead of a home World Cup in 2026.

"We want to inspire the nation," Marsch said one day after Canada's semi-final defeat. "We want to develop the sport in this country.

"We want people to remember this as a moment in time that changed the trajectory of what this sport is in Canada.

"We're establishing things at some high levels. But in order to be a real team that can hold up to the biggest moments and biggest matches, there's more work to be done.

"Physically, mentally, intellectually, we've got to find a way to develop players faster."

Marsch added he will make changes to his lineup in North Carolina, with Alphonso Davies a doubt after he suffered an injury to his left foot.

Marsch will come up against his Leeds United predecessor Marcelo Bielsa on Saturday, after his much-fancied Uruguay side were beaten 1-0 by 10-man Colombia in their own semi-final.

Daniel Munoz was sent off on the stroke of half-time after Jefferson Lerma had headed Colombia into the lead, but Uruguay were outshot seven to six while a man up despite enjoying 73% of the possession.

Bielsa believes La Celeste would have been better off against a full complement, saying: "When they have 11, Colombia are a team that plays to play, and so are we. 

"In that context, we created scoring chances and the ones we conceded were generated by some concessions from us. 

"Eleven against eleven, for us, it was easier to attack, and we had to defend. In the second half, playing with an extra man, it was much more difficult to attack, and we practically didn't have to defend."

Uruguay's defeat was marred by scenes of crowd violence involving the families of some Celeste players at full-time, prompting CONMEBOL to open an investigation. 

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Canada – Jonathan David

Canada had 25 touches in Argentina's penalty area in their semi-final, 12 more than the world champions, yet they only managed five shots from inside the box to their opponents' seven.

If they are to cap a historic campaign with a medal, they may need David to make some of those openings count.

David has underperformed his expected goals figures at this tournament, netting once from chances valued at 1.58 xG. No Canada player has attempted more than his seven shots, three of which have hit the target.

Uruguay – Darwin Nunez

Nunez has attempted more shots (20) than any other player at this edition of the Copa America, with his total of 2.59 xG only bettered by Argentina's Lautaro Martinez (2.91).

While the Liverpool man has two goals to his name, they both came in the group stage, and he has only hit the target with five of his 20 attempts.

Among all players to net at this year's tournament, only three have a worse shot accuracy than Nunez's 33% (excluding blocks), but a profitable game here could even put him back in the race for the Golden Boot. 

MATCH PREDICTION: URUGUAY WIN

Uruguay have participated in the third-place play-off at the Copa America on three previous occasions, beating Colombia 2-1 in 2004, drawing 2-2 with Honduras in 2001 (then losing on penalties) and suffering a 3-1 defeat to Mexico in 2007.

A victory in North Carolina would make this Uruguay's joint-second best Copa campaign of the 21st century, after they won the title in 2011.

They have only lost four of their 15 Copa America matches against Concacaf opponents, though they are winless in their last three such games in the knockout rounds, losing 3-1 to Mexico in the the 2007 third-place match, and drawing 2-2 with Honduras in the 2001 edition after losing 2-1 to Mexico in the semi-finals.

Canada are aiming to become the third Concacaf country to finish third in the competition after Mexico (1997, 1999 and 2007) and Honduras (2001). 

A victory would make this the second-best campaign by a non-CONMEBOL Copa America debutant nation, after Mexico took silver on their 1993 bow. However, Marsch's men are big outsiders.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY 

Canada – 13.2%

Uruguay – 70%

Draw – 16.8%

