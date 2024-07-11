Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India

Canada, who lost their semi-final match to Argentina, will take on Uruguay in the Copa America 2024 third-place match on Sunday (IST) at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. (More Football News)
Playing their first-ever Copa America tournament, the Alphonso Davies-led side reached the semis, eventually losing to the reigning champions.
As for Uruguay, their first defeat of the tournament came against Colombia, despite their opposition going down to 10-men.
Here is how you can watch Canada Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 third-place match in India
When and where will the Canada Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 third-place match kick-off?
The Canada Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 third-place match will kick off on Sunday, July 14 (5:30 AM IST) at the Bank of America Stadium.
Who are the managers of Canada and Uruguay at the Copa America 2024?
Canada is managed by Jesse Marsch whereas Uruguay's manager is Marcelo Bielsa.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Canada Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 third-place match?
There is no official telecast of the Copa America 2024 in India.
Where to live stream the Canada Vs Uruguay, Copa America 2024 third-place match?
There is no official live streaming for the Copa America 2024 in India.