URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Darwin Nunez & Co Engage With Fans Amid Fight - Watch Video

The crowd of 70,644 was about 90% in favor in Colombia, but a small patch of Uruguay fans fought with Colombia supporters as beverages were thrown

Darwin Nunez Uruguay vs Colombia Copa America AP Photo
Uruguay's players argue with fans at the end of a Copa America semifinal soccer match against Colombia in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
info_icon

Darwin Núñez and about a dozen Uruguay teammates went into the stands as fans brawled at Bank of America Stadium following a 1-0 loss to Colombia in a Copa America semifinal on Wednesday night. (More Football News)

After a physical and contentious match, a melee broke out behind the Uruguay bench after Mexican referee César Ramos' final whistle.

The crowd of 70,644 was about 90% in favor in Colombia, but a small patch of Uruguay fans fought with Colombia supporters as beverages were thrown.

Núñez and teammates then climbed a staircase into the crowd. A video showed Núñez hitting a fan in Colombian team colors.

Colombia's Kevin Castano celebrates defeating Uruguay in a Copa America semifinal soccer match in Charlotte, N.C., Wednesday, July 10, 2024. - (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
COL 1-0 URU, Copa America 2024: Colombia Beat Uruguay To Meet Lionel Messi's Argentina In Final

BY Associated Press

It took more than 10 minutes for police to restore order. The public address announcer asked for fans to leave the stadium, but several supporters remained.

About 100 Uruguayan fans and and members of the federation staff remained on the field more than 20 minutes after the game, while Colombia fans made their way out to celebrate.

