Serie A 2025-26: AC Milan Trails City Rival Inter By 8 Points In Race For Scudetto; Napoli And Como Occupy UCL Spots

AC Milan dropped points after losing to Lazio by 1-0, helping crosstown rivals Inter gain a crucial 8-point lead in the race for Scudetto. Get the full round-up from matchday 29

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Serie A 2025-26 matchday 29 round-up
AC Milan players greet fans at the end of the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Sassuolo, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • AC Milan drop all 3 points following narrow 1-0 loss against Lazio

  • Inter gain 8-point lead in the race for the Serie A title

  • Cremonese, Pisa and Verona at the bottom three

AC Milan lost ground in the race for the Serie A title after a 1-0 defeat at Lazio on Sunday left it eight points behind leader Inter Milan.

Gustav Isaksen’s first-half goal proved enough for Lazio as Massimiliano Allegri’s Milan wasted a chance to cut the gap on its city rival, which was held at home by Atalanta on Saturday.

There are nine rounds of matches remaining.

Isaksen broke the deadlock in the 26th minute after connecting with a long ball, getting the better of defender Pervis Estupiñán before sending the ball past Milan ‘keeper Mike Maignan with a composed finish.

Milan defender Zachary Athekame’s goal from a corner was ruled out in the 75th minute for a handball.

Como came from behind to move into fourth place and a Champions League spot with a 2-1 win over 10-man Roma in the Italian league on Sunday.

Despite missing key players, Roma took an early lead from Donyell Malen’s penalty after Stephan El Shaarawy was brought down. Both teams created chances after the interval and Como coach Cesc Fabregas’ changes paid off as Tasos Douvikas beat the offside trap to equalize.

A turning point came soon after when Roma’s Wesley was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Assane Diao. Como made the most of its numerical advantage and Diego Carlos sealed the win with his first Serie A goal in the 79th minute.

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Roma was in sixth place, three points behind Como.

Elsewhere, substitute Vitinha and Leo Ostigard scored in Genoa’s 2-0 win at last-place Verona as Daniele De Rossi’s side moved even further away from the relegation zone.

Genoa is 13th with 33 points after 29 rounds, nine points above 18th-place Cremonese.

Inter Milan drew 1-1 with Atalanta at home on Saturday.

Vitinha scored right after coming on as a replacement for Caleb Ekuban with a powerful shot from long range around the hour mark. Ostigard made it 2-0 in the 86th minute with a header from a free kick.

Winning With 10 Men

Down to 10 men from the 37th minute after Rafiu Durosinmi kicked defender Yerry Mina, 19th-place Pisa claimed its second league win of the season.

Antonio Caracciolo scored a brace in the 3-1 win over Cagliari, which also finished with 10 men following Adam Obert’s late dismissal for a second yellow card.

Bologna Goalkeeper Injured

Bologna beat Sassuolo 1-0, with Thijs Dallinga scoring early in the game.

But Bologna lost several players through injuries ahead of the second leg of the Europa League round-of-16 tie at Roma on Thursday, with the first leg a 1-1 draw. Goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski was injured after an aerial challenge but was forced to play on because coach Vincenzo Italiano had already used all his substitutions.

Nikola Moro and Lorenzo De Silvestri also got injured Sunday.

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