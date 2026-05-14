Lazio 0-2 Inter, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Nerazzuri Bag Domestic Double With Comfortable Victory

Inter Milan secured their first domestic double in 16 years after defeating Lazio 2-0 in the Italian Cup final, adding to the Serie A title they clinched earlier this month

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
lazio vs inter milan coppa italia 2025-26 final match report Stadio Olimpico
Inter Milan's team captain Lautaro Martinez lifts the trophy while Inter Milan head coach Cristian Chivu at left celebrates after defeating Lazio to win the Italian Cup soccer final in Rome. AP Photo
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Inter Milan secured their first domestic double since 2010 by defeating Lazio 2-0

  • First-year coach Christian Chivu earned high praise from captain Lautaro Martinez

  • Two defensive blunders by Lazio gifted Inter the win

Inter Milan cemented its domination of Italian soccer by securing the league and cup double for the first time in 16 years.

Inter beat Lazio 2-0 on Wednesday to win the Italian Cup, adding to the Serie A title it clinched with three rounds to spare.

Not since José Mourinho led Inter to a treble in 2010 — including the Champions League trophy — had Inter won the league and cup in the same season. Inter coach Christian Chivu, who is quickly making a name for himself in the managerial ranks after helping Parma avoid relegation last season, played on the 2010 team.

“What mark would I give Chivu? Ten out of 10,” Inter captain Lautaro Martínez said after the final.

Chivu is in his first season at Inter after replacing Simone Inzaghi, who left following the disappointment of the end of last season when the Nerazzurri finished one point below Serie A champion Napoli, lost in the Italian Cup semifinals and were routed 5-0 by Paris Saint-Germain in the most lopsided Champions League final in history.

“Doing the double is very important,” Lautaro added. "It wasn't easy to start again after what happened last year but we managed to have a great season in our performances, results and intensity.

Related Content
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and his teammates celebrate at the end of the Coppa Italia final between Lazio and Inter Milan, in Rome. - AP Photo
Lazio 0-2 Inter Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 Final: Thuram, Marinez Shine As Nerazzuri Clinch Title Victory
Mario Pasalic scores an equalizer in the 86th minute of the match to level the score line to 1-1. - X/Atalanta
Atalanta 1-2 Lazio Semi-Final Highlights, Coppa Italia: Biancocelesti Edge Past Nerazzurri On Penalties To Reach Final
Inter Milan's head coach Cristian Chivu embraces Inter Milan's Petar Sucic after the Italian Cup, return-leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Como, in Milan, Italy. - | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
Inter Milan 3-2 Como Coppa Italia 2025-26 Semi-Final: Calhanoglu's Brace, Sucic's Winner Drive Nerazzuri To Comeback Win
Hakan Calhanoglu and Petar Sucic celebrate as Inter Milan complete comeback victory for Como in Coppa Italia 2025-26 semi final at San Siro. - Inter/X
Inter 3-2 Como Highlights, Coppa Italia 2025-26 SF: Calhanoglu, Sucic Combine As Nerazzuri Secure Comeback Victory
Related Content

“I'm happy to finish with another trophy that matters a lot to us.”

Lazio initiated its own downfall on Wednesday, gifting Inter both of its goals.

Inter took the lead in the 14th minute when Federico Dimarco whipped in a corner from the right and Lazio defender Adam Marusic headed it into his own net.

The second goal, in the 35th, was the fault of Nuno Tavares as the Lazio defender was robbed of the ball by Denzel Dumfries just outside the area. Dumfries cut inside and unselfishly rolled it across for Lautaro to score one of the easiest goals of his career, tapping it into an empty net from three yards out.

Inter had beaten Lazio 3-0 on Saturday in Serie A in a dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s cup final in the same stadium in Rome.

Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories