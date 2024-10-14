Didier Deschamps is preparing his France team for an intense meeting with rivals Belgium in Monday's decisive Nations League clash. (More Football News)
Belgium have not overcome Les Bleus in competitive action in 43 years, last managing to do so in 1981 in a World Cup qualifier.
Domenico Tedesco's side will be desperate to atone for that poor record in Brussels, knowing a defeat could end their top-two hopes.
France are two points clear of third-placed Belgium, who are three behind group leaders Italy, and Deschamps anticipates an enthralling clash with their quarter-final qualification chances on the line.
"We will have a motivated Belgian team, like they always are, but even more so on Monday. There's definitely a rivalry," Deschamps told reporters on Sunday.
"We face each other often in competitions, but not so much in friendlies. We often meet in decisive matches. So there’s a rivalry since we are neighbours, but not animosity and no bad blood because the players know each other."
As for France's impressive record against Belgium, Deschamps does not expect that to play any influence on Monday.
"I'm not convinced our past wins give us a psychological edge. It is history ... and the players aren't the same either," the France boss added.
Les Bleus thrashed Israel 4-1 in Budapest, while Belgium earned a 2-2 draw in Italy on Thursday, having been two goals behind inside 24 minutes.
France will again be missing talisman Kylian Mbappe, who is facing criticism at home for not taking part in the games against Israel and Belgium while being fit to play for Real Madrid.
Mbappe's Real Madrid team-mate Aurelien Tchouameni will continue as France captain after taking the armband in his absence.