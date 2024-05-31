Cricket

USA At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

USA will be entering the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on the back of a confidence-boosting series win against Bangladesh

X/@USAcricket
USA captain Monank Patel (R) with pacer Ali Khan. Photo: X/@USAcricket
info_icon

Cricket has reached the country of baseball and the performance of the home side, USA, will be a big factor in how popular the game gets in America. (More Cricket News)

USA alongside West Indies are co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that begins June 1.

The home side will be entering the prestigious tournament on the back of a confidence-boosting series win against Bangladesh, a Test playing nation. USA defeated Bangladesh in the first two games of the three-match T20I series and then lost the last match after resting their key players.

Led by Monank Patel, the co-hosts will depend heavily on few of their big names to carry them forward in the tournament. Stevan Taylor and Aaron Jones alongside skipper Patel are the big guns in batting while the bowling will be led by Ali Khan, whose exploits in the Caribbean Premier League helped him get picked by Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2020 IPL Auction.

The biggest star in the USA lineup will be without doubt Corey Anderson. The allrounder who once held the record for the fastest century in the history of ODI cricket will have the responsibility to add firepower to the American batting lineup.

USA In Group A

Playing a World Cup for the first time, USA have been placed in Group A with India, Pakistan, Ireland and Canada.

USA T20 World Cup 2024 Squad

Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

USA T20 World Cup 2024 Schedule

USA vs Canada – Sat, 1 June 2024, Dallas, 7:30 PM local time
USA vs Pakistan – Thu, 6 June 2024, Texas, 10:30 AM local time
USA vs India – Wed, 12 June 2024, New York, 10:30 AM local time
USA vs Ireland – Fri, 14 June 2024, Florida, 10:30 AM local time

USA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Cricket enthusiasts in India can watch all the games on Star Sports Network while live streaming will be available on Disney + Hotstar.

