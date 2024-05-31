Cricket

Sri Lanka At ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know

After finishing ninth on the points table with just wins in a disappointing ODI World Cup in India, Sri Lanka will be hopeful of a good T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States

Sri Lanka T20I squad file photo, ICC photo
File photo of the Sri Lanka T20I team. Photo: ICC website
info_icon

After finishing ninth on the points table with just two wins in the disappointing ODI World Cup 2023 in India, Sri Lanka will be hopeful of a good 2024 T20 World Cup in the West Indies and the United States. (More Cricket News)

The Asian Giants come into the tournament on the back of a multi-format series against Bangladesh. In the T20 leg of the contest, they took the three-match series 2-1, winning the decider. 

However, a shock defeat to the Netherlands in their first-warm-up game could be a much-needed reality check for the Wanindu Hasaranga-led side. They are one of the two favourites to qualify from Group D along with South Africa.

They start the tournament with back-to-back games against South Africa and Bangladesh, which are relatively difficult in terms of the quality. If they manage to get points, the country will breathe easy going into the remainder of the tournament. 

Sri Lanka In Group D

Sri Lanka are in Group D with their rivals Bangladesh, South Africa, Nepal, and Netherlands. They will play Bangladesh on June 8 in Dallas.

Sri Lanka Fixtures

June 3: Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, New York - 8:00 PM IST

June 8: Sri Lanka  Vs Bangladesh, Dallas – 6:00 AM IST 

June 12: Sri Lanka Vs Nepal, Lauderhill - 5:00 AM IST

June 17: Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, Gros Islet - 6:00 AM IST

Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup 2024

Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Kamindu Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka. Travelling Reserves: Asitha Fernando, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Janith Liyanage.

Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka’s Matches For The T20 World Cup 2024

Where to watch the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2024 matches in India?

Cricket fans across India will be able to watch all the Sri Lanka games on Star Sports Network with live streaming available on Disney + Hotstar.

