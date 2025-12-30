AFCON 2025 Roundup: Morocco, South Africa Book Knockout Berths As Group Drama Unfolds

AFCON 2025 Matchday 3 Roundup: Hosts Morocco sealed top spot in Group A, South Africa edged through in Group B, and a cascade of results confirmed early qualification for several sides ahead of the knockout stage

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
AFCON 2025, Group B Wrap zimbabwe vs south africa result Egypt v angola update
Morocco's players celebrate after scoring a goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group A soccer match between Zambia and Morocco in Rabat, Morocco, Monday, Dec. 29, 2025. | Photo: AP/Themba Hadebe
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Morocco thrashed Zambia 3-0 to win Group A, sparking celebrations in Rabat

  • Progressions confirmed for Senegal, DR Congo, Benin, Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Mozambique, Burkina Faso ,and Sudan

  • South Africa secured last-16 qualification with a 3-2 win over Zimbabwe

  • Egypt rested Mohamed Salah and other stars in a 0-0 draw with Angola

Host nation Morocco and South Africa secured progression to the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 knockout stage on Monday, as results across multiple groups confirmed several early qualifiers. Meanwhile, Egypt rested star forward Mohamed Salah with qualification already assured.

Morocco sealed top spot in Group A with a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia, guaranteeing passage to the round of 16. The hosts’ group-winning finish keeps them on track to play all their knockout matches in Rabat’s Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, which has a near 70,000 capacity and is also scheduled to host the final on January 18.

Group Results Trigger Qualification Chain Reaction

Elsewhere, outcomes in Group A, where Comoros finished third with two points, and Group B, where Angola also ended third, triggered celebrations across the tournament.

Under AFCON rules, the four best third-placed teams from the six groups qualify for the last 16, alongside the top two teams from each group. Head-to-head results remain the primary tie-breaker when teams are level on points.

As a result, 2021 champions Senegal, DR Congo, and Benin advanced from Group D even before their final matches. Benin’s qualification was secured thanks to its first-ever AFCON victory, a historic win over Botswana.

From Group F, defending champions Ivory Coast, five-time winners Cameroon, and Mozambique progressed, with Mozambique qualifying after defeating Gabon.

In Group E, Burkina Faso and Sudan advanced alongside already-qualified Algeria, with both teams having beaten Equatorial Guinea.

Angola, holding a superior goal difference to Comoros, could still qualify with two points if Nigeria beat Uganda and Tunisia defeat Tanzania in Group C on Tuesday.

Rabat Celebrates As Morocco Deliver

Morocco’s emphatic win sparked jubilant scenes in Rabat, with supporters celebrating in the streets. Motorists sounded their horns, fans waved flags from car rooftops, and vuvuzelas echoed throughout the city.

The celebrations marked a contrast from the hosts’ previous match, where sections of the crowd had whistled the team – an incident that prompted captain Achraf Hakimi to publicly rebuke fans on Sunday.

The decisive moment arrived in the 50th minute, when Ayoub El Kaabi produced a spectacular bicycle kick – his second such goal of the tournament. Although an offside flag initially ruled the effort out, a VAR review overturned the decision, confirming El Kaabi was onside and sending the stadium into raptures.

Further cheers followed in the 64th minute, when Hakimi made his first appearance since recovering from an ankle injury, coming on as a substitute.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is expected to start when Morocco face a third-place finisher from Groups C, D or E on Sunday – the opening step in what home supporters hope will be a four-match winning run to the title.

“Now a new competition begins, where there is no room for error,” El Kaabi said.

Mali Progress But Warnings Sound

Mali secured qualification by finishing second in Group A after playing out a 0-0 draw with Comoros, ending the group stage with three draws. However, the match ended on a sour note when midfielder Amadou Haidara was sent off late.

Mali coach Tom Sainfiet was blunt in his assessment. “If we keep playing like this, we won’t stay long in the tournament,” he said.

Mali will face the second-placed team from Group D in Casablanca on Saturday, with DR Congo a possible opponent.

South Africa Edge Zimbabwe As Egypt Rest Key Stars

South Africa clinched their place in the last 16 with a tense 3-2 victory over Zimbabwe in Marrakech, finishing second in Group B behind Egypt.

The result ensured the Bafana Bafana progressed without needing help from elsewhere, although they were twice pegged back after taking the lead and had to withstand a late Zimbabwe push for an equaliser.

“We repeated the same mistakes as in previous games – poor passing and bad positioning,” said South Africa coach Hugo Broos, who has also complained about the lack of an “AFCON vibe” at the tournament.

South Africa will next face the second-placed team from Group F – Ivory Coast, Cameroon or Mozambique – when knockout action begins on Sunday.

In the other Group B fixture, Egypt drew 0-0 with Angola in Agadir, with both matches played simultaneously. With qualification already secured, Egypt coach Hossam Hassan rested several first-choice players, including Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, and Trezeguet.

The trio are expected to return for Egypt’s round-of-16 match in Agadir on Jan. 5, where the Pharaohs will face a third-place finisher from Groups A, C or D.

(With AP Inputs)

