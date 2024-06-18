T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8s begin with co-hosts United States taking on South Africa in the first match of the second round of the tournament on Wednesday at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. (Full Coverage | Cricket News)
The USA cricket team have sprung a major surprise in the tournament and the Monank Patel-led side is the only associate nation to clear the first round. They defeated Canada convincingly in the tournament opener and then shocked Pakistan in their second Group A match before going down fighting against India. Their last group game against Ireland was washed out.
South Africa are unbeaten in the tournament but could easily have lost three out of their four group games. After dominating Sri Lanka in their opener, they won three matches that they could have easily lost.
The Aiden Markram-led side could get past Netherlands with just six balls remaining while it won against Bangladesh and Nepal by just four and one run respectively.
Who will win in the Super 8 United States vs South Africa, match 41of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024? What will be the weather like? How will the pitch play? Know it all here.
United States Vs South Africa Head To Head
USA and South Africa have never faced each other in a T20I.
United States Vs South Africa Squads
South Africa T20 World Cup squad: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.
USA T20 World Cup squad: Monank Patel (c), Aaron Jones, Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Noshtush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethralvakar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir.
Reserve Players: Gajanand Singh, Juanoy Drysdale, Yasir Mohammad.
United States Vs South Africa Probable XI
South Africa: Quinton de Kock, ReezaUnited States Vs South Africa Hendricks, Aiden Markram (C), Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
United States: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige / Shadley van Schalkwyk, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar
United States Vs South Africa Antigua Weather
It is expected to be a cloudy day with the temperature around 30 degree Celsius. The chances of rain during the match time are around 20 per cent.
United States Vs South Africa Pitch Report
Antigua has been one of the better batting surfaces in the tournament. The pitch has shown good bounce and pace and that would assist the pacers as well as the run scoring for the batters.
United States Vs South Africa Prediction
South Africa start as favourites but USA can definitely pull some punches. Google gives the Proteas 84% chances of winning the game.