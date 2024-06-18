Bangladesh cricket team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, are in to the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after winning three of their four Group D matches. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The Bangla Tigers finished second in their group with six points, just behind South Africa. They began their T20 World Cup sojourn with a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka.
However, they suffered a narrow six-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa. However, a 25-run victory over the Netherlands and backed it up with another 21-run win over Nepal, ensured Shanto's team finished second.
Bangladesh are slotted in Group 1 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that Group are India, Australia and Afghanistan.
Bangladesh's Super 8 Schedule
Bangla Tigers will start their Super 8 schedule against the mighty Australia on June 20. They then clash against India on June 22 with their final Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan on June 24.
All three matches dates and opponents:
1. June 20 – vs Australia
2. June 22 – vs India
3. June 24 – Afghanistan
Bangladesh's Super 8 Venues:
They play their first 2 Super 8 matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua with the Afghanistan tie to be held in Kingstown, St Vincent.
June 20 – vs Australia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
June 22 – vs India, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
June 24 – Afghanistan, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent
What Time Are Bangladesh's Super 8 Matches?
The Bangladesh vs Australia match will be held at 8:30 PM local time. (6:00 AM IST/6:30 AM BST). The clash against India will begin at 10:30 AM Local time.(8:00 PM IST/8:30 PM BST)
The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be played at 8:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST/6:30 AM BST).
Where To Watch Bangladesh's Super 8 Matches In Bangladesh?
The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast on Nagorik TV in Bangladesh.
In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.
Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.