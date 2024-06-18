Cricket

Bangladesh Super 8s Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where To Watch - Complete Guide

The Najmul Hasan Shanto-led Bangladesh cricket team are through to the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Check their complete schedule, fixtures, opponents, timings and much more

Bangladesh Cricket Team, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, ICC Photo
Bangladesh Cricket Team are in the Super 8 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Photo: ICC
info_icon

Bangladesh cricket team led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, are in to the Super Eight stage of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2024 after winning three of their four Group D matches. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

The Bangla Tigers finished second in their group with six points, just behind South Africa. They began their T20 World Cup sojourn with a thrilling two-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

However, they suffered a narrow six-wicket defeat at the hands of South Africa. However, a 25-run victory over the Netherlands and backed it up with another 21-run win over Nepal, ensured Shanto's team finished second.

Who are Bangladesh’s opponents in ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Super 8?

Bangladesh are slotted in Group 1 of the Super Eight stage in the T20 World Cup 2024. The other sides in that Group are India, Australia and Afghanistan.

Bangladesh lost by 4 runs against South Africa. - T20WorldCup/X
BAN Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup: Hridoy Criticises DRS After Bangladesh Lose 4 Runs Via Leg Byes

BY PTI

Bangladesh's Super 8 Schedule

Bangla Tigers will start their Super 8 schedule against the mighty Australia on June 20. They then clash against India on June 22 with their final Super 8 fixture against Afghanistan on June 24.

All three matches dates and opponents:

  • 1. June 20 – vs Australia

  • 2. June 22 – vs India

  • 3. June 24 – Afghanistan

Bangladesh's Super 8 Venues:

They play their first 2 Super 8 matches at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua with the Afghanistan tie to be held in Kingstown, St Vincent.

  • June 20 – vs Australia, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

  • June 22 – vs India, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

  • June 24 – Afghanistan, Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

What Time Are Bangladesh's Super 8 Matches?

The Bangladesh vs Australia match will be held at 8:30 PM local time. (6:00 AM IST/6:30 AM BST). The clash against India will begin at 10:30 AM Local time.(8:00 PM IST/8:30 PM BST)

The Bangladesh vs Afghanistan match will be played at 8:30 PM local time (6:00 AM IST/6:30 AM BST).

Where To Watch Bangladesh's Super 8 Matches In Bangladesh?

The Super 8 fixtures will be telecast on Nagorik TV in Bangladesh.

In India, the T20 World Cup 2024 matches can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Live streaming of the Sri Lanka Vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

