New York's iconic Rockfeller Centre Building was witness to a breathtaking light projection show on Saturday ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. (Follow Live | More Cricket News)
A giant projection of all 20 captains lit up the landmark building in New York hours ahead of the scheduled kick off of the tournament. The show enthralled people who gathered around it to catch a glimpse of the light show.
Usually before ICC tournaments, there is a captain's photoshoot and media address but this time the captains were not physically present at a particular venue and so ICC decided to bring them together via technology. One of the most popular centers in the city was painted in the colours of the T20 World Cup as people witnessed the light show with much enthusiasm.
People gathered around the iconic Rockefeller Center and captured the beautiful light show with their mobile phone cameras. Each of the captains from the four groups was featured above the busy streets of Manhattan on the facade of 30 Rockefeller, a 70-floor building.
India also played its only warm-up match ahead of the World Cup on Saturday where they drubbed Bangladesh.
Rishabh Pant scored a fifty while Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya also played useful knocks to warm up for the tournament. Arshdeep Singh's new ball spell where he took two wickets was also a big positive for the Indian team.
The ICC Men's T20 World Cup begins June 1 with USA and Canada taking on each other in the opener. The final is scheduled for June 29.
This is the first time that an ICC World Cup has 20 teams playing in it. This is also the first time USA is hosting an ICC tournament. The US and the West Indies are the co-hosts for the tournament.