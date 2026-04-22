SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31

Abhishek Sharma Adjudged Man Of The Match

No doubt as who won the 'POTM' award in match 31 of the IPL 2026 between SRH and DC - none other than Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter's blistering innings, saw him score 135 that included 10 sixes and as many fours. Abhishek's innings saw him go third in the list of the highest individual scores in the IPL, sitting behind the likes of Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out).