SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31

SRH's 47-run victory over DC in the IPL 2026 included an unbeaten century from Abhishek Sharma as well as a four-fer from Sri Lanka pacer Eshan Malinga as they climbed onto third in the IPL 2026 points table

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SRH vs DC IPL 2026 match 31 photos- Abhishek Sharma
Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • DC were blown away by Abhishek's whirlwind innings of 135

  • The Punjab batter's innings included 10 sixes and as many fours

  • SRH won the match by 47 runs

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday, April 21. Led by Abhishek Sharma's blistering century, SRH climbed third in the IPL 2026 points table.

DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the move went against him as Abhishek and Travis Head (37) hammered the DC bowlers to all corners of the ground. Such was SRH's dominance that Axar only bowled two overs in the first innings. The hosts piled on 242/2 in 20 overs, with Abhishek scoring 68-ball 135 not out along with Heinrich Klaasen (37 not out).

In reply, DC go off to a worst possible start as they lost Pathum Nissanka for 8. KL Rahul (37) and Nitish Rana (57) did manage to get some runs but wickets at regular intervals hurt their progress.

David Miller went for a first-ball duck whereas a lack of lower-order fightback saw SRH pull things back in the latter stages of the DC chase, that eventually saw the visitors end up with 195/9 in 20 overs.

Eshan Malinga (4/32) was the pick of the SRH bowlers whereas Harsh Dubey (3/12) contributed as well.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

Abhishek Sharma Adjudged Man Of The Match

No doubt as who won the 'POTM' award in match 31 of the IPL 2026 between SRH and DC - none other than Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter's blistering innings, saw him score 135 that included 10 sixes and as many fours. Abhishek's innings saw him go third in the list of the highest individual scores in the IPL, sitting behind the likes of Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out).

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Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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