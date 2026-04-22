SRH Vs DC, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won The POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 31

Summary of this article
DC were blown away by Abhishek's whirlwind innings of 135
The Punjab batter's innings included 10 sixes and as many fours
SRH won the match by 47 runs
SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) registered a 47-run victory over Delhi Capitals (DC) in match 31 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Tuesday, April 21. Led by Abhishek Sharma's blistering century, SRH climbed third in the IPL 2026 points table.
DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, the move went against him as Abhishek and Travis Head (37) hammered the DC bowlers to all corners of the ground. Such was SRH's dominance that Axar only bowled two overs in the first innings. The hosts piled on 242/2 in 20 overs, with Abhishek scoring 68-ball 135 not out along with Heinrich Klaasen (37 not out).
In reply, DC go off to a worst possible start as they lost Pathum Nissanka for 8. KL Rahul (37) and Nitish Rana (57) did manage to get some runs but wickets at regular intervals hurt their progress.
David Miller went for a first-ball duck whereas a lack of lower-order fightback saw SRH pull things back in the latter stages of the DC chase, that eventually saw the visitors end up with 195/9 in 20 overs.
Eshan Malinga (4/32) was the pick of the SRH bowlers whereas Harsh Dubey (3/12) contributed as well.
Abhishek Sharma Adjudged Man Of The Match
No doubt as who won the 'POTM' award in match 31 of the IPL 2026 between SRH and DC - none other than Abhishek Sharma. The left-handed batter's blistering innings, saw him score 135 that included 10 sixes and as many fours. Abhishek's innings saw him go third in the list of the highest individual scores in the IPL, sitting behind the likes of Chris Gayle (175 not out) and Brendon McCullum (158 not out).