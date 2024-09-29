Cricket

SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By An Inning And 154 Runs, Clean Sweep Series

Sri Lanka won the first Test by 63 runs and the second Test by an inning and 154 runs at Galle International Stadium. Kamindu Mendis was declared the Player of the Match

sl vs nz 2nd test match report X blackcaps
New Zealand's Glenn Philips batting during the 4th day of the second Test match at Galle in Sri Lanka. Photo: X | BLACKCAPS
info_icon

Sri Lanka pulled off a historic Test series victory against New Zealand by defeating the Kiwis by an inning and 154 runs in the second Test match in Galle on Sunday. The hosts won the first Test match by 63 runs at the same venue. (Day 4 Blog | More Cricket News)

Day 4 started with Sri Lanka needing five wickets and New Zealand trailing by 315 runs in the match. The overnight batters Tom Blundell (60 off 64) and Glenn Phillips (78 off 99) batted well and added 95 runs for the sixth wicket.

Debutant Nishan Peiris broke the partnership with an LBW. He dismissed Phillips next to complete his maiden five-wicket haul. He finished the match with nine wickets.

Mitchell Santner fought hard and remained at the crease till last but only delayed the result of the match. His 67 off 115 balls was the second-best score for New Zealand in this Test. He also played a vital 29-run knock in the first inning.

Earlier, it was Kamindu Mendis who gained attention during the Sri Lankan inning when he made an unbeaten 182 to complete his 1000 Test runs in just 13 innings. He equalled Sir Don Bradman while achieving this feat. Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes (12 innings) hold the joint record for the fastest to reach 1000 Test runs.

Kamindu Mendis batting during the second Test match against New Zealand in Galle. - Photo: X | ESPN Cricinfo
SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Equals Don Bradman, Achieves Multiple Feats With 5th Ton

BY Jagdish Yadav

It was his fifth Test ton in just the eighth Test match. He equalled another record of Sir Don Bradman to complete five Test hundreds in 13 innings. He also became the fastest Asian cricketer to reach the milestone. Earlier, Pakistan's Fawad Alam hold the record with 22 innings.

Dinesh Chandimal and Kusal Mendis also scored centuries but the buzz was more for Kamindu Mendis. Since his Test debut against Australia in 2022, Mendis has played eight Test matches so far and has made a fifty-plus score in all the matches. He is the first cricketer in Test cricket's 147-year existence to achieve this feat.

After declaring the first inning on 602/5, Sri Lanka bundled out the Black Caps to 88 runs in the first innings. Prabath Jayasuriya took six wickets and completed his ninth five-wicket haul in Test matches. Out of those nine, eight fifers came at Galle.

New Zealand were asked to bat again as they failed to avoid a follow-on. The Tim Southee-led Kiwi side started well but lost key wickets on the third day. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway got fine starts but they failed to convert them into big knocks.

Kamindu Mendis was given the Player of the Match and Prabath Jayasuriya won the Player of the Series award.

New Zealand will visit India next for a bilateral series consisting of three Test matches starting on 16 October 2024. Sri Lanka will host West Indies for a white-ball series starting on 13 October in Dambulla.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 3: Play Called Off With No Balls Bowled Due To Wet Outfield
  2. Mohammad Yousuf Steps Down As Selector For Pakistan Cricket Team, Announces On Social Media
  3. SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka Beat New Zealand By An Inning And 154 Runs, Clean Sweep Series
  4. Kenya Vs Denmark, ICC CWC Challenge League A 2024-26 Toss Update: DEN Field First Against KEN
  5. AUS-W Vs ENG-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Major League Soccer: Lionel Messi Scores As Inter Miami Play Out 1-1 Draw With Charlotte FC - In Pics
  2. La Liga 2024-25: Osasuna Beat Barcelona 4-2 To Hand Them First Defeat Of Season - In Pics
  3. Inter Miami Vs Charlotte, MLS: Messi's Goal In 1-1 Draw Brings Team Closer To Playoff Top Seed
  4. Newcastle 1-1 Man City: Haaland Denied For First Time In Premier League 2024-25 - In Pics
  5. Bayern Munich Vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kane Injury Is 'Nothing Serious', Hopes Kompany
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Found Matters 'Mentally Tough' Against Roman Safiullin
  2. China Open: Aryna Sabalenka Closes In On Win-Streak Record After Triumph
  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Overcomes Roman Safiullin Test To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  5. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Gujarat: Nine Illegal Religious Structures Demolished In An Anti-Encroachment Drive Near Somnath Temple
  2. Delhi Family Deaths: Police Suspect Murder-Suicide After Man, 4 Daughters Found Dead in Vasant Kunj | Details
  3. Bihar: Heavy Water Discharge From Birpur Barrage Prompts Flood Alert
  4. Centre Lifts Blanket Ban On Export Of Non-Basmati White Rice
  5. 'Karma' Swipe At Pakistan, UN Reform And More: EAM Jaishankar's Address At 79th UNGA | Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  3. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  4. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  5. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
World News
  1. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  2. Hashem Safieddine Or Naim Qassem? Who Will Become The Next Hezbollah Chief 
  3. Russia Flexes Nuclear Power In New Warning To Ukraine And Western Allies At UNGA
  4. Nepal Floods: 112 Dead And Hundreds Missing Amidst Historic Rainfall And Landslides
  5. Hurricane Helene Brings Life-Threatening Floods, Leaves Millions Without Power
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo October 2024 Horoscope: See What The Stars Predict For Your Sign This Month
  2. Leo October 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Cancer October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Forecast Of This Month For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Gemini October 2024 Horoscope: Check The Monthly Horoscope For Your Sign
  5. Taurus October 2024 Horoscope: Explore What This Month Holds For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Aries October 2024 Horoscope: Discover Your Monthly Zodiac Predictions
  7. Today's Horoscope For September 29, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs