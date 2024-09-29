Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Hosts On The Verge Of Historic Series Win

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary for the fourth day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, right here

Sri Lankan players celebrating a wicket of New Zealand during the second Test match in Galle. Photo: X | Sri Lanka Cricket
Welcome to the live coverage of the fourth-day action of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle on Sunday (29th September). Sri Lanka are in control and need just five more wickets to win the match and series. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary for the fourth day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, right here. (More Cricket News)

What Happened On Day 3?

New Zealand were bowled out for just 88 runs in their first inning while chasing Sri Lanka's 602. They were forced to follow on. Kane Williamson and Devon Conway got a good start but they failed to play a big inning. Glenn Philips and Tom Blundell are overnight batters and both players are set. The visitors are still trailing by 315 runs as the hosts need just five more wickets.

SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

