SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Kamindu Mendis Equals Don Bradman, Achieves Multiple Feats With 5th Ton

The 25-year-old was the highest run-scorer in the first Test match against New Zealand at Galle where he made a 173-ball 114 and played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's 63-run win. The hosts are leading the two-match series 1-0

kamindu mendis test match hundreds X espn cricinfo
Kamindu Mendis batting during the second Test match against New Zealand in Galle. Photo: X | ESPN Cricinfo
info_icon

Kamindu Mendis is breaking records after records since his return to Test cricket in March this year. He completed his fifth Test hundred in his 13th Test inning to equal Sir Don Bradman's record. (Day 1 BlogMore Cricket News)

Everton Weekes (10), Herbert Sutcliffe (12) and Neil Harvey (12) are above them in the list but he has become the fastest Asian cricketer to hit five Test tons. Earlier, Pakistan's Fawad Alam achieved the feat in 22 innings.

Since his Test debut against Australia in 2022, Mendis has played eight Test matches so far and has made a fifty-plus score in all the matches. He is the first cricketer in Test cricket's 147-year existence to achieve this feat.

Kamindu Mendis starred for Sri Lanka once again in their Test with New Zealand - null
SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Mendis Continues Meteoric Rise With Fourth Test Ton Against New Zealand

BY Stats Perform

Who Is Kamindu Mendis?

Mendis played his first Test at Galle in 2022 and made vital 61 runs to help his side beat mighty Australia. Born in Galle, Mendis is a batter all-rounder who bowls right-arm off break. He made his T20I debut in 2018, ODI debut in 2019 and Test debut in 2022. He gained attention after his prolific Test batting stats which has earned him comparisons with some greats of the game.

Mendis waited for two years for his second Test match and scored twin hundreds (102 and 164) against Bangladesh in Sylhet. He became the seventh Sri Lankan batter to achieve the feat. His 164 is the fourth-highest score by a No. 8 batter in Test cricket.

Kamindu Mendis is the future of Sri Lankan batting and the southpaw is nearing 1000 runs. He may not be able to break the record of Herbert Sutcliffe and Everton Weekes (12 innings) but he could equal Don Bradman (13 innings) if he scores 178 runs in the first innings of the ongoing Test in Galle.

Sri Lanka are batting first in the second Test match and have amassed over 500 runs in the first innings with five wickets still in hand.

