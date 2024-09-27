Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Hosts Eye Big Total In First Innings

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts won the first match of the series by 63 runs and also dominated on the opening day of the second and last Test match of the series. Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis are unbeaten after completing their half-centuries. The visitors will try to take all wickets before the day's play. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test match, right here. (More Cricket News)