Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Hosts Eye Big Total In First Innings

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts won the first match of the series by 63 runs and also dominated on the opening day of the second and last Test match of the series. Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis are unbeaten after completing their half-centuries. The visitors will try to take all wickets before the day's play. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test match, right here. (More Cricket News)
What Happened On Day 1
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Galle. The Kiwi skipper dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the first over but Dinesh Chandimal went on to score his sixth century at Galle. Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews were unbeaten at the Stumps on Day 1 as Sri Lanka made 306/3 (90 overs).
SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke