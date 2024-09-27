Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Hosts Eye Big Total In First Innings

Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test match, right here

kamindu mendis and angelo mathews X Sri lanka cricket
Sri Lanka batters Kamindu Mendis (R) and Angelo Mathews on Day 1 of the Galle Test. Photo: X | Sri Lanka Cricket
info_icon

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the second Test match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts won the first match of the series by 63 runs and also dominated on the opening day of the second and last Test match of the series. Angelo Mathews and Kamindu Mendis are unbeaten after completing their half-centuries. The visitors will try to take all wickets before the day's play. Follow the live cricket scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the second day of the Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test match, right here. (More Cricket News)

What Happened On Day 1

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first on a batting-friendly pitch at Galle. The Kiwi skipper dismissed Pathum Nissanka in the first over but Dinesh Chandimal went on to score his sixth century at Galle. Kamindu Mendis and Angelo Mathews were unbeaten at the Stumps on Day 1 as Sri Lanka made 306/3 (90 overs).

SL Vs NZ, 2nd Test Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kusal Mendis(w), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Nishan Peiris, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Ajaz Patel, William O'Rourke

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Mohammed Siraj Shares New Ball With Jasprit Bumrah | BAN - 12/0
  2. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  3. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Hosts Eye Big Total In First Innings
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Profile: Bangladesh's First True Blue World-Class All-Rounder
  5. Mitch Marsh: Australia Have 'Moved On' From Ashes Drama Ahead Of Lord's Return
Football News
  1. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  2. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
  3. Napoli 5-0 Palermo, Coppa Italia: Cyril Ngonge's Double Powers Dominant Victory
  4. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid: Super-Sub Julian Alvarez Snatches Last-Gasp Win
  5. Tottenham 3-0 Qarabag: Ange Postecoglou's Side Win Europa League Opener Despite Early Red Card
Tennis News
  1. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  2. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  3. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  4. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  5. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  2. Tamil Nadu: 5 Of Same Family Die By Suicide In Car, Probe Underway | A Flashback Of The Burari Case
  3. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  4. 'No Such Decision Taken': Himachal Govt Denies Vikramaditya Singh's Claims On Display Of Street Vendors' Details
  5. Government Blocks Websites Exposing Aadhaar, PAN Information
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Japan To Pick New PM, Party Leader Today | Key Candidates In Fray To Replace Fumio Kishida
  2. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  3. Deep Divide Rises Within Israeli Government As Tensions Escalate In Lebanon, Gaza | What We Know
  4. David's Sling, Iron Dome And More: Israel's Defence System Explained
  5. Russia-Ukraine: Overnight Russian Airstrikes Target Kyiv For 5 Hours, Hit Power Grids
Latest Stories
  1. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  2. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  3. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  4. Japan To Pick New PM, Party Leader Today | Key Candidates In Fray To Replace Fumio Kishida
  5. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details
  6. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2, Live Score: Hosts Eye Big Total In First Innings
  7. Maharashtra Rains: 4 Dead In Mumbai And Thane, Schools Reopen; Pune Gets Third Highest Rainfall | Top Points
  8. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score And Updates: Mohammed Siraj Shares New Ball With Jasprit Bumrah | BAN - 12/0