SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad seem well placed to qualify, while Gujarat Titans are out of contention for the Indian Premier League 2024 play-offs. Check out the predicted playing XIs, head-to-head record, pitch report and weather conditions for the SRH vs GT game

GT vs CSK, IPL 2024 match 59
Gujarat Titans beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in match 59 of Indian Premier League 2024. Photo: BCCI/IPL
Sunrisers Hyderabad will welcome Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 16), for match 66 of Indian Premier League 2024. While GT are officially out of reckoning for the last-four stage, SRH must win to stay ahead in the play-offs race. (Streaming | Key BattlesFull Coverage)

The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers currently have 14 points from 12 games, and seem best placed among the quintet which also includes Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants to qualify. As for Gujarat, it is all about finishing the season on a high, with a win under their belt in the final fixture.

Captains of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins during match 12 of the 2024 IPL season.
SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview

BY PTI

After this match, the Sunrisers host Punjab Kings on May 19, which will be the penultimate match of the league phase.

Predicted Playing XIs for SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Match

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.

Impact Substitute: Umran Malik.

GT: Shubman Gill (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little.

Impact Substitute: R Sai Kishore.

SRH Vs GT, Match 66 Pitch Report

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad has been an absolute featherbed for batting, and only once has neither team scored 200 on it this season. Another run-fest could be in the offing on Thursday, especially if Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma get going for the hosts.

RCB's Will Jacks plays a shot
Indian Premier League 2024: Top 5 Fastest Hundreds In IPL History – From Chris Gayle To Travis Head

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.

SRH Vs GT, Head-To-Head Record

Since the Gujarat franchise is a late entrant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have faced off just four times in IPL so far, and the Titans have won three of them, while SRH have emerged victors once. Their last clash was on March 31 this year, and GT won it by seven wickets.

SRH Vs GT, Match 66 Weather Report

Though the weather will likely be will be hot and humid, there are also chances of rain later in the evening. But despite cloudy conditions, enough play should be possible for a result.

