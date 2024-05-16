SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Sunrisers Hyderabad will welcome Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday (May 16), for match 66 of Indian Premier League 2024. While GT are officially out of reckoning for the last-four stage, SRH must win to stay ahead in the play-offs race. (Streaming | Key Battles | Full Coverage)
The Pat Cummins-led Sunrisers currently have 14 points from 12 games, and seem best placed among the quintet which also includes Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Lucknow Super Giants to qualify. As for Gujarat, it is all about finishing the season on a high, with a win under their belt in the final fixture.
After this match, the Sunrisers host Punjab Kings on May 19, which will be the penultimate match of the league phase.
Predicted Playing XIs for SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Match
SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan.
Impact Substitute: Umran Malik.
GT: Shubman Gill (capt), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Josh Little.
Impact Substitute: R Sai Kishore.
SRH Vs GT, Match 66 Pitch Report
The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad has been an absolute featherbed for batting, and only once has neither team scored 200 on it this season. Another run-fest could be in the offing on Thursday, especially if Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma get going for the hosts.
Squads
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anmolpreet Singh, Glenn Phillips (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Upendra Yadav (wk), Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Sanvir Singh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mayank Agarwal.
Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Azmatullah Omarzai, Umesh Yadav, Shahrukh Khan, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Manav Suthar, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier and BR Sharath.
SRH Vs GT, Head-To-Head Record
Since the Gujarat franchise is a late entrant, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have faced off just four times in IPL so far, and the Titans have won three of them, while SRH have emerged victors once. Their last clash was on March 31 this year, and GT won it by seven wickets.
SRH Vs GT, Match 66 Weather Report
Though the weather will likely be will be hot and humid, there are also chances of rain later in the evening. But despite cloudy conditions, enough play should be possible for a result.