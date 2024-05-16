Cricket

SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

Gujarat Titans, who were the runners-up in IPL 2023, have been knocked out of play-offs contention this season while Sunrisers Hyderabad must win to stay in the race. Check out three key player battles from the SRH vs GT game

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, SRH vs LSG, IPL 2024 match 57, BCCI photo
Travis Head (left) and Abhishek Sharma notched up an unbroken 167-run partnership off just 58 balls in Sunrisers Hyderabad's previous Indian Premier League 2024 game. Photo: BCCI/IPL
info_icon

Even as the league phase of Indian Premier League 2024 is drawing closer to its end, the fight for play-off spots is yet to subside. In fact, things are only heating up, especially in mid-table, where five teams are fighting for two remaining spots. Sunrisers Hyderabad are one of those teams, and will eagerly eye a win when they host the Gujarat Titans on Thursday, May 16. (Streaming | Full Coverage)

GT, who were the runners-up in IPL 2023, have been knocked out of play-offs contention but will look to end the season on a high and spoil SRH's party with a victory in their final game.

Captains of Gujarat Titans and SunRisers Hyderabad, Shubman Gill (first from left) and Pat Cummins during match 12 of the 2024 IPL season. - IPL|BCCI
SunRisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2024: Match 66 Preview

BY PTI

Before the SRH vs GT match begins at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad, here are three key player battles to watch out for.

Travis Head Vs Rashid Khan

There is no stopping Travis Head currently. The dangerously explosive Australian southpaw continues to make mincemeat of bowlers in India in IPL 2024 for SRH. Such has been his dominance in the powerplay that many are rethinking the T20 bat-ball dynamics post his exploits.

Travis Head after dismantling Lucknow Super Giants in Hyderabad. - BCCI/IPL
IPL 2024: SRH Basking In Travis Head's Belligerent Brilliance

BY Vignesh Bharadwaj

A big part of Head's success has been his proficiency against spin and he will need it in abundance against experienced Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Though Rashid hasn't performed as well this season as he would have liked to, he is a wily campaigner and would be keen to deliver in the run-up to the ICC T20 World Cup.

Abhishek Sharma Vs Mohit Sharma

Head's fearlessness has been complemented beautifully by Abhishek Sharma's pyrotechnics at the top of the order for the Sunrisers. The duo has dismantled attack after attack, and smashed world records in the process, in IPL 2024. SRH will need an encore from Abhishek, if they are to propel themselves into the play-offs.

Abhishek Sharma has accumulated runs till now in IPL 2024. - IPL/BCCI
IPL 2024: Abhishek Sharma Attributes His Success To SRH Skipper Cummins And Support Staff

BY PTI

For that, the 23-year-old right-hander must tackle veteran Mohit Sharma's seam-up deliveries. Mohit picked up a three-wicket haul against Chennai Super Kings in his previous outing with the ball (the game against Kolkata Knight Riders was washed out), and will aim to sign off this term in style.

Sai Sudharsan Vs T Natarajan

Underlining his success this season, rising star Sai Sudharsan smashed a 51-ball 103 against CSK in his last essay with the bat. The southpaw has racked up 527 runs at an average of 47.9 and strike rate of 141.28, and one more top knock will see him cap off a second successive fruitful edition for the Titans.

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad. - AP Photo/Ajit Solanki
IPL 2024: 'Better Game Awareness And Execution Is The Key', Says Sai Sudharsan

BY PTI

On the other side, left-arm seamer T Natarajan has also delivered the goods with his accurate yorkers in the death overs, and will eye the blockhole yet again to subdue Sudharsan. The battle of the two Tamil Nadu players promises to be an enthralling one.

