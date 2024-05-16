SRH Vs GT, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures

Match 66 of Indian Premier League 2024 pits knocked-out Gujarat Titans against Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 16. (Streaming | Key Battles | Prediction)
The Shubman Gill-led GT beat Chennai Super Kings by 35 runs in match 59 but after their previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders was rained out, the previous edition's runners-up crashed out of reckoning. On the other hand, SRH are in fourth place in the IPL 2024 points table with 14 points, and have a fair chance of making the play-offs.
Before the SRH vs GT match begins, here are all the key facts and figures from the relatively fresh rivalry.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans: Head-To-Head Record
Since Gujarat Titans are a late entrant to IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat have locked horns just four times in the tournament so far, and the Titans have won three of them, while SRH have emerged victors once. Their last clash was on March 31 this year, and GT won it by seven wickets.
SRH Vs GT: Highest Run-Scorers
GT skipper Shubman Gill holds the record for the most runs scored in this derby, with 166 runs to his name. From Hyderabad's side, opener Abhishek Sharma has the most runs - 141.
Gujarat Titans Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Highest Wicket-Takers
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohit Sharma jointly lead the charts, when it comes to most number of wickets in this match-up. SRH's Kumar and GT's Sharma have picked up 7 wickets apiece in this rubber.
GT Vs SRH: Highest Individual Score
In addition to the most runs, Shubman Gill also has the highest individual score in this match-up, with a 101-run knock to his name. As for the Sunrisers, Abhishek Sharma possesses the record for the top score with a 65-run knock.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Gujarat Titans: Best Bowling Figures
Tearaway fast bowler Umran Malik took a five-wicket haul (5/25) in IPL 2022, which are the best bowling figures from either team in this fixture. From GT's side, currently injured seamer Mohammed Shami holds the mark with a 4/21.