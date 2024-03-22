Cricket

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Rishabh Pant's Comeback On TV And Online

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will face off against each other in the 2nd match of the IPL 2024 in Chandigarh on Saturday. Here's the live streaming, venue and squad details of the PBKS Vs DC match

Outlook Sports Desk
22 March 2024
Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40PunjabKingsIPL
Delhi Capitals' Ishant Sharma (L), Axar Patel with Punjab Kings' vice captain Jitesh Sharma in practice session. Photo: X/ @PunjabKingsIPL
info_icon

Punjab Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 on Saturday at their newly shifted home venue Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)

Delhi Capitals appear a more balanced side after the return of star wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant in the squad. He will be leading the side after missing last year's IPL due to a near-fatal accident in December 2022. He has received his fit clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will play the game in Mullanpur on Saturday.

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings will also try to start their campaign with a win against DC. They have roped in some big names in last year's auction like Rilee Rossouw and Chris Woakes. Domestic talented players like Rishi Dhawan, Prabhsimran Singh and Atharva Taide will complement the core group.

David Warner will open the batting with Prithvi Shaw or Phil Salt as Mitchell Marsh and Pant will settle in the middle order. It will be interesting to see if the young Aussie batter Jake Fraser-McGurk will make the cut in the final XI on Saturday.

Rishabh Pant (right) and David Warner could be pivotal to Delhi Capitals' fortunes in Indian Premier League 2024. - File
Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Live streaming details of PBKS vs DC, Match 2 in IPL 2024

When PBKS vs DC, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match will be played?

The second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be played on March 23, Saturday, at 3:30 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur in Chandigarh.

Where to watch the PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match on TV?

In India, all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports channels.

In Australia, the Fox Cricket channel will broadcast IPL 2024 matches live.

Where to watch the PBKS vs DC Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match online?

The live streaming of all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant will make his comeback to professional cricket after facing a near-fatal accident in December 2022. - Photo: X/ @mufaddal_vohra
IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals Team Profile - Squad, Schedule, Venues Of Rishabh Pant & Co

BY Jagdish Yadav

In Pakistan, live streaming of IPL 2024 matches can be done on the Tapmad TV app and website.

In Australia, the live streaming of IPL 2024 matches will be done by Kayo Sports.

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals Squads:

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Harshal Patel, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Shivam Singh, Chris Woakes, Liam Livingstone, Rilee Rossouw, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Rishi Dhawan, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Ashutosh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Prince Choudhary, Vishwanath Singh

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(c), Shai Hope(w), Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Jhye Richardson, Praveen Dubey, Rasikh Dar Salam, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sumit Kumar, Kumar Kushagra, Tristan Stubbs, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Swastik Chikara

