PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Rishabh Pant & Co Face Punjab Kings In Mullanpur

Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of the second match of Indian Premier League 2024 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The stage is set for Rishabh Pant's comeback to professional cricket after being involved in a horrific car accident back in December 2022. Mullanpur is hosting its first IPL match as Punjab Kings have shifted its home venue. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Punjab Kings' star-studded side. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs DC match 2 in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)