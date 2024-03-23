Cricket

PBKS Vs DC, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Updates: Rishabh Pant & Co Face Punjab Kings In Mullanpur

Rishabh Pant is making his comeback to professional cricket after almost 14 months and he is leading his side Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Indian Premier League 2024 against the hosts Punjab Kings at their new home venue in Mullanpur's Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium. The veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan will be leading the Punjab Kings. With the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Jhye Richardson and Arshdeep Singh, the match is going to witness a lot of bouncers, since two in an over is allowed now. Mitch Marsh and David Warner can be seen in new roles for DC. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs DC match 2 in the IPL 2024, here

Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan (L) with Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant during a practice session in IPL 2024. Photo: Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2024 Match 2, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the second match of Indian Premier League 2024 between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The stage is set for Rishabh Pant's comeback to professional cricket after being involved in a horrific car accident back in December 2022. Mullanpur is hosting its first IPL match as Punjab Kings have shifted its home venue. Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Punjab Kings' star-studded side. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the PBKS vs DC match 2 in the IPL 2024, here. (Scorecard | Streaming)

