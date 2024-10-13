Struggling Pakistan batter Babar Azam is set to be dropped from the second Test against England starting on Tuesday, 15th October in Multan. According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the decision to drop Azam was recommended by the newly formed selection committee in Lahore. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
Babar, once considered among the world’s best in red-ball cricket, has not registered a half-century in his last 18 Test innings, dating back to December 2022. His recent performances against England on a flat wicket—scoring just 35 runs across two innings only amplified the concerns.
Since the start of 2023, Babar has averaged under 21 in nine Test matches, a stark contrast to his prime years when he averaged nearly 62 from November 2019 to the end of 2022.
Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood and Test coach Jason Gillespie publicly backed Babar after the first Test, emphasizing the need for continuity and more time for players to find form. However, the majority of the selection panel believes Babar would benefit from a break. This new committee includes notable names like Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, and analyst Hassan Cheema.
Babar’s leadership in recent months has also been under the spotlight. After Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup, he stepped down from captaincy, only to be reappointed in a brief, unsuccessful second stint. His return to the role saw Pakistan fail in the 2024 T20 World Cup, leading to his final resignation as captain.
In addition to Babar’s potential omission, there are doubts over the availability of key players for the second Test. Spinner Abrar Ahmed is in the hospital and is unlikely to feature, with selectors considering Noman Ali and Sajid Khan as replacements. Shaheen Afridi’s fitness also remains a concern as he continues to struggle with his form post-knee injury.
Pakistan, on a six-Test losing streak and rooted to the bottom of the World Test Championship table, face immense pressure ahead of the second Test, which begins on October 15.