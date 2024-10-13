Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan's Babar Azam Set To Be Dropped After Poor Form - Report

Since the start of 2023, Babar has averaged under 21 in nine Test matches, a stark contrast to his prime years when he averaged nearly 62 from November 2019 to the end of 2022

Englands Gus Atkinson, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Babar Azam. AP Photo
England's Gus Atkinson, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed
info_icon

Struggling Pakistan batter Babar Azam is set to be dropped from the second Test against England starting on Tuesday, 15th October in Multan. According to a report from ESPNcricinfo, the decision to drop Azam was recommended by the newly formed selection committee in Lahore. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

The selection committee first met within hours of the loss in the first Test match on Friday then they met again on Saturday in Multan in a session which included Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and the five mentors appointed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on three-year deals.

Babar, once considered among the world’s best in red-ball cricket, has not registered a half-century in his last 18 Test innings, dating back to December 2022. His recent performances against England on a flat wicket—scoring just 35 runs across two innings only amplified the concerns.

Since the start of 2023, Babar has averaged under 21 in nine Test matches, a stark contrast to his prime years when he averaged nearly 62 from November 2019 to the end of 2022.

Pakistan’s captain Shan Masood and Test coach Jason Gillespie publicly backed Babar after the first Test, emphasizing the need for continuity and more time for players to find form. However, the majority of the selection panel believes Babar would benefit from a break. This new committee includes notable names like Aaqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali, former ICC umpire Aleem Dar, and analyst Hassan Cheema.

Shan Masood. - AP/Anjum Naveed
Shan Masood Set To Lose Pakistan Test Captaincy; Three Names In Race To Take Over: Report

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Babar’s leadership in recent months has also been under the spotlight. After Pakistan’s disappointing exit from the 2023 ODI World Cup, he stepped down from captaincy, only to be reappointed in a brief, unsuccessful second stint. His return to the role saw Pakistan fail in the 2024 T20 World Cup, leading to his final resignation as captain.

In addition to Babar’s potential omission, there are doubts over the availability of key players for the second Test. Spinner Abrar Ahmed is in the hospital and is unlikely to feature, with selectors considering Noman Ali and Sajid Khan as replacements. Shaheen Afridi’s fitness also remains a concern as he continues to struggle with his form post-knee injury.

Pakistan, on a six-Test losing streak and rooted to the bottom of the World Test Championship table, face immense pressure ahead of the second Test, which begins on October 15.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. PAK Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Pakistan's Babar Azam Set To Be Dropped After Poor Form - Report
  2. Pakistan Vs England, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs ENG Match
  3. IND Vs BAN 3rd T20I: Samson, Suryakumar Hand India Series-Sweeping Win In Hyderabad - In Pics
  4. Sanju Samson Proved No One Bigger Than The Team, Says India Captain Suryakumar Yadav 
  5. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. Nations League: Martin Zubimendi Steers Spain To 1-0 Win Over Denmark - In Pics
  2. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo's 133rd Goal Helps Portugal Pip Poland 3-1 - In Pics
  3. UEFA Nations League: Ronaldo Scores In Portugal's Win Over Poland; Spain Beat Denmark 1-0
  4. United States Beat Panama 2-0 As Mauricio Pochettino Gets First Win As USA Head Coach
  5. Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk Released Early In Boost For Liverpool Ahead Of Chelsea Clash
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Revels In 'Special Feeling' After Confirming Year-End Number One Ranking
  2. Ningbo Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Draw, Prize Money, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Shanghai Masters: Djokovic Hoping 'Stern' Fritz Test Is Ideal Preparation For Sinner Showdown
  4. Wuhan Open 2024: Zheng Qinwen Beats Wang Xinyu In Historic All-Chinese WTA 1000 Semi-Final
  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Shanghai Masters: Serbian Great Sets Up Jannik Sinner Final Date
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League Player Auction Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Men’s Auction: Players, Purses, Teams - All You Need To Know
  3. Hockey India League: Paul Van Ass Joins Lucknow-Based Franchise UP Rudras As Head Coach
  4. 'I Can Never Give Up': Vivek Sagar Prasad On A Mission To Take Indian Hockey Places
  5. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Telangana Begins Household Caste Survey, Becomes Third Following Bihar And Andhra Pradesh
  2. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know
  3. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  4. In Jammu & Kashmir, Winning Elections Is Only The First Hurdle
  5. Raavan In The World Of Tamils
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Raavan Conquered, Ram Set Free’ | Interview With Ashutosh Rana
  2. Jigra Review: The Alia Bhatt-starrer Doesn’t Fire but Fizzle Out
  3. ‘Call Me Bae’ Gets ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ in Gen Z’s World
  4. CTRL Review: Vikramaditya Motwane’s Digital Thriller Offers Recycled Ideas On Tech And Boundaries
  5. 70th National Awards: Rishab Shetty, Nithya Menen And Others Felicitated By President Droupadi Murmu; Mithun Chakraborty Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award
US News
  1. Trump Vows To Enact 'Operation Aurora' If Elected At Colorado Rally | Key Details Explained
  2. WWU Tragedy: Two University Students Found Dead In Separate Incidents Within 24 Hours
  3. After Wake-Up Call From Hurricane Helene, Thousands Of Floridians Evacuated For Milton
  4. US Meteorologists Targeted With Death Threats Amid Hurricane Conspiracy Theories
  5. Amid Hurricane Milton, Trump Insults Harris And Women At Pennsylvania rally
World News
  1. Hamas Called On Iran To Join October 7 Attacks Against Israel, Say Reports | All About The 'Secret Documents'
  2. Alex Salmond, Former Scottish First Minister And Key Independence Figure, Dies At 69
  3. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  4. Brazil: Powerful Storm Kills 7, Leaves Millions Without Power In Sao Paulo
  5. US Airstrikes Target Multiple Militant Camps In Syria
Latest Stories
  1. New Zealand Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup Group A: When, Where To Watch NZ-W Vs PAK-W Match
  2. Denmark Open 2024 Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Prize Money, Indians In Action, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 13, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. In Haryana BJP Has Won, But Congress Has Not Lost
  5. Your Next Summer Getaway: Sziget Festival, Budapest
  6. ICC Women's T20 WC 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  7. Middle East Tensions: UN Warns Of Greater Regional Conflict; Iran Bans Pagers, Walkie Talkies | Latest
  8. Baba Siddique Death: State Funeral For NCP Leader; Police Suspect Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Connection | What We Know