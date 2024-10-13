England's Gus Atkinson, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed

England's Gus Atkinson, left, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Babar Azam, right, during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan. AP Photo/Anjum Naveed