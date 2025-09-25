Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

Pakistan aim to carry momentum from their batting comeback against Sri Lanka after a mixed campaign
Bangladesh look to bounce back from their recent loss to India, relying on youthful confidence and key players like Saif Hassan
Thursday’s winner secures a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, making every run and wicket crucial
Pakistan face Bangladesh in the fifth Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25 at 8pm IST.
With a place in the final on the line, both teams know only a win will keep their title hopes alive, and set up a showdown with the unbeaten Men in Blue.
The Men in Green have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. After a six-wicket defeat to India, they bounced back against Sri Lanka. Chasing 134, Pakistan slipped to 57 for four, but Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz staged a calm rescue to take their team home.
Bangladesh, meanwhile, are a young side gradually finding their confidence. After BAN's 41-run defeat to India on Wednesday, they aim to bounce back using momentum from earlier wins over Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and their strong home series against Pakistan in July.
Players like Saif Hassan, with back-to-back fifties, and the return of experienced campaigners Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das, could be decisive. Bangladesh’s bowlers have shown resilience, with legspinner Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman capable of controlling scoring after early blows.
Amid this buildup, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan key stats offer interesting context: Pakistan have struggled to win consecutive matches in the tournament, while Bangladesh have enjoyed recent T20I success against Pakistan, winning two of their last three series at home.
Individual form will also play a role, with Saif Hassan in fine touch for Bangladesh, and Talat and Nawaz delivering crucial innings for Pakistan.
Both sides bring momentum from recent performances. Pakistan will hope their batting resurgence continues, while Bangladesh aim to turn youth and confidence into a landmark victory. Tight battles in the middle overs and match-defining contributions from players outside the spotlight could decide the outcome.
Looking at the odds, the Ban vs PAK match prediction suggests a close contest. Pakistan’s experience and recent comeback give them a slight edge, but Bangladesh’s confidence, young energy, and ability to bounce back make them a real threat. Expect a nail-biting finish, with either side capable of punching their ticket to the final.
A win on Thursday guarantees a place in Sunday’s final, while defeat ends Asia Cup hopes.
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.