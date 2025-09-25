Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Pakistan and Bangladesh clash in Dubai with final hopes on the line on Thursday, 25 September at Dubai International Stadium

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN face PAK in virtual semifinal. Photo: X/ BCBtigers
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pakistan aim to carry momentum from their batting comeback against Sri Lanka after a mixed campaign

  • Bangladesh look to bounce back from their recent loss to India, relying on youthful confidence and key players like Saif Hassan

  • Thursday’s winner secures a place in the Asia Cup 2025 final against India, making every run and wicket crucial

Pakistan face Bangladesh in the fifth Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25 at 8pm IST.

With a place in the final on the line, both teams know only a win will keep their title hopes alive, and set up a showdown with the unbeaten Men in Blue.

The Men in Green have struggled for consistency throughout the tournament. After a six-wicket defeat to India, they bounced back against Sri Lanka. Chasing 134, Pakistan slipped to 57 for four, but Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz staged a calm rescue to take their team home.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, are a young side gradually finding their confidence. After BAN's 41-run defeat to India on Wednesday, they aim to bounce back using momentum from earlier wins over Sri Lanka and Afghanistan, and their strong home series against Pakistan in July.

Players like Saif Hassan, with back-to-back fifties, and the return of experienced campaigners Taskin Ahmed and Litton Das, could be decisive. Bangladesh’s bowlers have shown resilience, with legspinner Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Mustafizur Rahman capable of controlling scoring after early blows.

Related Content
Related Content

Amid this buildup, Bangladesh Vs Pakistan key stats offer interesting context: Pakistan have struggled to win consecutive matches in the tournament, while Bangladesh have enjoyed recent T20I success against Pakistan, winning two of their last three series at home.

Individual form will also play a role, with Saif Hassan in fine touch for Bangladesh, and Talat and Nawaz delivering crucial innings for Pakistan.

Both sides bring momentum from recent performances. Pakistan will hope their batting resurgence continues, while Bangladesh aim to turn youth and confidence into a landmark victory. Tight battles in the middle overs and match-defining contributions from players outside the spotlight could decide the outcome.

Looking at the odds, the Ban vs PAK match prediction suggests a close contest. Pakistan’s experience and recent comeback give them a slight edge, but Bangladesh’s confidence, young energy, and ability to bounce back make them a real threat. Expect a nail-biting finish, with either side capable of punching their ticket to the final.

A win on Thursday guarantees a place in Sunday’s final, while defeat ends Asia Cup hopes.

The Pakistan vs Bangladesh live streaming will be available on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Squads

Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad For West Indies Tests Announced: Check Who's In, Who's Out

  2. India Vs Pakistan: BCCI Files Complaint Against Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan

  3. Shreyas Iyer's Break Request Confirmed As BCCI Announce Rest Of India Squad For Irani Trophy

  4. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: PAK Hunt Victory Over BAN In Virtual Semi-Final

  5. ICC Women's World Cup Warm-up Matches 2025: Preview, Live Streaming, And Full Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Four Dead, 30 Injured as Ladakh Descends Into Chaos As Violence Erupts Over Statehood Demand

  2. Ladakh LG Imposes Curfew in Leh After Violent Statehood Protests Kill Four

  3. BJP Alleges Congress Conspiracy Behind Ladakh Violence, Links Rahul Gandhi to 'Foreign Plot'

  4. Public Land Or Builder’s Gain? Congress Questions Hasty Clearance Of Juhu SRA Scheme

  5. Karnataka HC Hears Challenges to State’s Caste Census, Reserves Relief

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. India And China 'Main Funders Of The War' In Ukraine: Trump At UNGA

  3. Taiwan Floods: Typhoon Ragasa Kills 14 In Hualien, 129 Missing

  4. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  5. Rubio Backs US Tariff Hike On India For Purchasing Russian Oil

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, September 25, 2025: What’s in Store for Gemini, Sagittarius, Pisces & More

  2. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  3. Is Gen Z Over-Connected Or Disconnected?

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Diljit Dosanjh Addresses Sardaar Ji 3 Row: My Film Was Shot Before Pahalgam Attack, But Now Matches Are Being Played

  6. Ladakh Weather Report: Clear Skies, Crisp Temperatures Between 9°C and 16°C

  7. Supreme Court Cautions Against Hasty Changes To Hindu Succession Act, Cites Risk To Social Structure

  8. Government Says Situation In Ladakh Under Control After Protests; 4 Killed, 80 Injured Amid Statehood Demand