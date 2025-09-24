Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch PAK Vs BAN Super Four On TV And Online

Pakistan face Bangladesh in Asia Cup 2025 Super Four on September 25
Pakistan lost their Super Four match against India but beat Sri Lanka
Bangladesh won against Sri Lanka and are playing against India
Pakistan will take on Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, September 25. Pakistan earned their first points in the Super Four stage with a narrow five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi, which kept their hopes alive in the tournament.
Shaheen Shah Afridi led Pakistan’s pace attack, taking 3 wickets for 28 runs. Along with Abrar Ahmed’s record-breaking 1/8 spell, Pakistan restricted Sri Lanka to a modest total of 133 runs.
Despite a brief middle-order collapse, Pakistan managed to chase down the target with two overs to spare, thanks to a 58-run partnership between Hussain Talat and Mohammad Nawaz.
Bangladesh, on the other hand, opened their Super Four campaign with a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka. Using bowling-friendly conditions in Dubai, Mustafizur Rahman and Mahedi Hasan shared five wickets, stifling Sri Lanka’s middle order.
The Bengal Tigers are playing against India in their second Super Fours match, where they will be massive underdogs. If they lose to India on September 24, they will need a big win against Pakistan to stay in contention for a spot in the final.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Streaming
When to watch Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be played on Thursday, 25 September at Dubai International Stadium at 8:00 PM IST.
Where to watch the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast on TV in India?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match?
The Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Super Four match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website, as well as on FanCode.
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads
Pakistan: Salman Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem, and Mohammad Wasim Jr.
Bangladesh: Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin.