India Vs Bangladesh Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: BAN Bowling First - Check Playing XIs

India face Bangldesh in their 2nd match of Asia Cup 2025 Super Four in Dubai on Wednesday
Bangaldesh have won the toss and have elected to bowl first
Jaker Ali is leading the Bangladeshi side in the absenece of injured Litton Das
The Super Four stage of the 2025 Asia Cup intensifies as India faces Bangladesh at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams enter this crucial encounter with victories in their opening Super Four matches, setting the stage for a high-stakes clash. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, aims to maintain their unbeaten streak, while Bangladesh, under the leadership of Jaker Ali, seeks to capitalize on their momentum.
The average first-innings score at this venue stands at 139, with chasing sides averaging 122, indicating the challenges teams face when batting second. Notably, Bangladesh will be without their regular captain, Litton Das, who has been ruled out due to injury.
India Vs Bangladesh, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Toss Update
Bangladesh have won the toss and chose to field first.
India Vs Bangladesh, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy
India Vs Bangladesh, T20 Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Live Score
India's lineup remains unchanged, showcasing their confidence in the current squad. The winner of this match will be qualified for the final while the loser will have to win their last match to qualify.