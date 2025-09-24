Abhishek Sharma Run Out For 75 In IND Vs BAN Super 4 Asia Cup 2025, Watch Video

Abhishek Sharma was run-out after scoring 75 runs against Bangladesh
The dismissal came after a miscommunication with Suryakumar Yadav
India posted 168/6 after batting first in the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Clash
India and Bangladesh are clashing against each other in a Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The match is taking place at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday, September 24. Asked to bat first, Abhishek Sharma’s explosive innings of 75 stole the show as India posted 168/6. This was back-to-back second fifty of the tournment.
But cricket is a game of fine margins, and India’s innings faced a dramatic twist. On the first ball of the 12th over, a simple single attempt proved costly. Suryakumar Yadav cut a delivery from Mustafizur Rahman toward point, where Rishad Hossain dived to stop the ball and immediately fired a flat throw to the bowler’s end. Mustafizur collected it calmly and dislodged the bails, sending Sharma back to the pavilion.
India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: First Innings
India’s innings started strongly with Shubman Gill and Sharma putting together a solid 77-run opening stand. Their partnership set the tone for the innings, but once the top order fell, India struggled to maintain momentum. No other batters except Hardik Pandya from the middle-order could contribute anything to the scoreboard.
Hardik smashed 38 runs and helped the team to put up a fighting total on the scoreboard. On the other hand, Bangladesh's bowlers made a brilliant comeback after being thrashed in the powerplay. Spinner Rishad Hossain was the star with the ball picking up two crucial wickets.
India Vs Bangladesh Playing XIs
Bangladesh: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy