Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: Head-To-Head Record And Match Prediction

Pakistan are set to clash against Bangladesh in the penultimate Super 4 game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 tournament. The winner of this clash will join India in the final, with Sri Lanka already out.
Despite Bangladesh's 41-run defeat to India, the Tigers still have a chance to progress to the final against an in-form Pakistan outfit after their victory over Sri Lanka. As for the Men In Green, they lost the opening game to India, but came roaring back to beat Lankans.
Pakistan have to beat Bangladesh in order to seal Asia Cup 2025 final spot. Bangladesh, too, have to beat their Asian counterparts in order to progress to the final. However, Pakistan will have slight advantage as they will be playing after a day's rest with Bangladesh almost in action within 24 hours.
PAK vs BAN Squads
Bangladesh Squad: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Litton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan
Pakistan Squad: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Sufiyan Muqeem, Khushdil Shah, Hasan Nawaz
PAK vs BAN Head-To-Head Record
Pakistan and Bangladesh have clashed 25 times in T20Is. The Men In Green dominate the rivalry with 20 wins while Bangladesh have managed only 5 victories.
PAK vs BAN Match Prediction
Forecasts from Google’s win predictor gives Pakistan a huge advantage with a 70% chance of victory whereas Bangladesh have 30% chance of victory. Pakistan's bowling and batting superiority could give them a slight advantage against the leggy Bangladesh side.